Penguins cooled off in 3-1 loss at New Jersey

NEWARK, N.J. — Coach Mike Sullivan had a key word that he stressed to his team before Saturday night's game in Newark.

Reinvest.

It had nothing to do with their 401K accounts. He meant the Penguins needed to have the same emotional investment in the game as they did in a rousing home victory over a division rival the night before.

As it turned out, they invested about as well as an antsy day trader hopped up on Mountain Dew.

Travis Zajac scored twice to lead the Devils to a convincing 3-1 victory at Prudential Center.

The Penguins, who were outshot by a staggering 38-16 margin, saw a four-game winning streak come to an end, failing to build on a big win over Washington on Friday night.

"We got outplayed," Sullivan said, offering his harshest critique of the team in weeks. "It's pretty simple. They wanted it more. They won every loose puck battle. They were quicker with their second man to the puck battles. For whatever reason, we didn't have any jump tonight. We didn't seem to have our legs, but we certainly got outplayed. We deserved to lose."

With the loss, the Penguins slipped one point behind the second-place Devils in the Metropolitan Division standings. This is not insignificant.

This was the Penguins' first matchup with the Devils this season, and judging by that initial impression, they will be a team to be reckoned with. Taylor Hall is playing at a different level in his second season in New Jersey. Rookies Nico Hischier and Will Butcher have brought an infusion of skill.

The Devils probably aren't going away.

"We knew they were quick and pressured the puck," Sidney Crosby said. "It wasn't an X-O thing. It's more to do with just winning our battles and executing. A lot of times, those go hand in hand, and tonight, we really weren't good at either."

Goalie Casey DeSmith held the Devils at bay most of the night, but they popped in two quick goals in the first five minutes of the second period to take control. Zajac scored out of a net-front scramble and Blake Coleman finished off a nifty three-man passing play down low.

The Penguins tried to rally in the third, but Zajac's second goal, on a tip of a Damon Severson point shot with about 10 minutes left, was the dagger that gave New Jersey a 3-1 lead.

"We've been really hot," DeSmith said. "The way we've been playing, I expected nothing less than coming out and winning. But you know, it was a tough scenario with the win against the Caps and then coming in here against a good team. It turned out to be a little bit different than maybe we would have wanted."

There were two interesting developments from a failed third-period comeback by the Penguins.

First, Evgeni Malkin remained scorching hot, scoring for the 15th time in his last 12 games. He converted off the rush with the assistance of passes by Phil Kessel and Ian Cole to make it 2-1.

Second, Crosby looked to have snapped a seven-game drought and finally recorded the 400th goal of his career with about seven minutes left, but it was waved off for goalie interference.

It seemed like a fairly textbook call. Bryan Rust knocked Keith Kinkaid down with a stick to the head or neck before Crosby banked a shot in off the fallen goalie.

Sullivan challenged, though, arguing that Devils defenseman Ben Lovejoy's stick actually caught Kinkaid. Why not, he figured, wading into the NHL's most contentious officiating issue in recent weeks.

"The criteria of goalie interference is so vague, it's difficult to interpret right now," Sullivan said. "We obviously thought it was close enough that it was worth the challenge."

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.