Washington's Oshie fined for cross-checking Letang
Updated 4 hours ago
Washington winger T.J. Oshie was fined but not suspended for a cross-check to the neck of Penguins defenseman Kris Letang on Friday night.
Oshie was fined $5,000 by the NHL's department of player safety, the most allowed by the collective bargaining agreement.
Washington's T. J. Oshie fined $5,000 for cross-checking Pittsburgh's Kris Letang last night. #Pens #CapsPens pic.twitter.com/ru9xKB7owm— Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) February 3, 2018
Late in the second period of Friday night's 7-4 Penguins win over the Capitals, Oshie knocked Letang down and delivered a cross-check to his neck. Last season, Letang had season-ending neck surgery in April. He finished the game without apparent injury.
Oshie received a minor penalty for cross-checking. Letang received a minor penalty for roughing after responding to the cross-check with a gloved punch.
