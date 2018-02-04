Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penguins

Penguins recall Tristan Jarry, send down Casey DeSmith

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, 11:00 a.m.
Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry reaches to control a loose puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018. The Penguins won 4-1. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Pittsburgh Penguins' Casey DeSmith makes a save in the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018. The Penguins won 6-3. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Pittsburgh Penguins' Casey DeSmith makes a save in the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018. The Penguins won 6-3. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

The Penguins swapped out backup goaltenders Sunday morning, calling up Tristan Jarry from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and sending down Casey DeSmith in his place.

DeSmith saw a two-game personal winning streak end with a 35-save performance in a 3-1 Penguins loss at New Jersey on Saturday night. DeSmith is 3-3-0 with a .926 save percentage in the NHL this season.

Jarry had a strong game for the Baby Pens on Saturday, stopping 34 shots in a 2-1 victory over Lehigh Valley. Jarry is 9-4-2 with a .919 save percentage for the Penguins this season.

The move was not unexpected. When the Penguins sent Jarry down Jan. 24, coach Mike Sullivan said he expected to use Jarry and DeSmith to back up Matt Murray moving forward.

“We have a lot of flexibility with those guys as our backup goaltenders,” Sullivan said. “We're just trying to make sure we make the best decisions both for the hockey team and for the individuals so that we can continue to help them grow and develop their games as young goaltenders.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

