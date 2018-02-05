Evgeni Malkin's star continues to shine for Penguins in February

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

New month, same Malkin.

After earning the NHL's First Star for January, the Penguins' Evgeni Malkin got a good start on February when he was named the league's first star of the week.

He earned the honor after scoring six goals and adding two assists in three games last week.

Truth be told, Malkin's week began in January when he recorded his 12th career hat trick in a 5-2 victory against the San Jose Sharks on Jan. 30 at PPG Paints Arena.

One of his goals was the game-winner, his seventh of the season (second-most in the NHL).

Three nights later, Malkin scored twice and had two assists in the 7-4 defeat of the Washington Capitals, giving him multiple goals in three consecutive games. Sidney Crosby and Jaromir Jagr are the only other Penguins in the past 25 years to accomplish that feat.

Malkin scored the Penguins' only goal Saturday in the 3-1 loss to the New Jersey Devils. That stretched his goal-scoring streak to a season-high four games (eight goals).

Malkin has scored 22 goals in 28 games, most in the NHL in that time period. For the season, he has 29, second-most in the NHL, three behind league-leader Alex Ovechkin of the Capitals. A total of 13 of those goals came on the power play, tying him with Winnipeg's Patrik Laine for the NHL lead.

Last month, Malkin led the NHL with 12 goals in 12 games, and his 19 points were second-most behind Crosby (21).

For the season, Malkin has 29 goals, 31 assists and 60 points in 50 games. That ties him for fourth in the NHL, six points behind countryman Nikita Kucherov for the top spot.

The Penguins have three of the top eight scorers in the NHL. Phil Kessel, who missed practice Monday with an illness, is second with 63 points, three behind Kucherov. Malkin is in fourth and Crosby tied for eighth with 58 points.

Kessel has played in 664 consecutive games, 10th-most all-time in the NHL.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.