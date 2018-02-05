Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penguins

Penguins' Mike Sullivan heaps praise on Marc-Andre Fleury

Tribune-Review | Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, 2:21 p.m.
Winnipeg Jets' Dustin Byfuglien (33) attempts the wraparound on Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) and Deryk Engelland (5) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, in Winnipeg, Manitoba.
Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fluery during practice Monday, Feb. 5, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fluery during practice Monday, Feb. 5, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.

When the puck drops between the Penguins and Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night, 18,000-plus fans at the PPG Paints Arena will celebrate the good times they shared with Marc-Andre Fleury.

What Penguins coach Mike Sullivan might appreciate most about Fleury, however, is how he handled the tough times.

Near the end of Fleury's 14-year tenure in the Penguins organization, Sullivan had to deliver the news that Matt Murray had moved into the No. 1 spot on the team's goaltending depth chart.

“I can tell you how appreciative I am of how professional he was,” Sullivan said. “There were a couple of tough conversations. Those conversations might have been a couple of the hardest conversations I've ever had as a coach. The reason is because of how highly I think of him and we think of him. He's a great player. He's a great person, and he's a great teammate. I think he endears himself to his teammates and I think he gets that in return because of the type of guy he is.”

Sullivan delivered the compliment after the Penguins practiced Monday morning at PPG Paints Arena. A few hours after they left the ice, Fleury and the Golden Knights followed with a practice of their own.

Both teams were preparing for Tuesday night's matchup, which, because of Fleury's return, will be one of the most eagerly anticipated regular-season games in the arena's history.

“He's a fun guy to have around,” Sullivan said. “He's a terrific guy. He's a great teammate. Obviously the guys that were here with him, for as long as they were here together, have close ties. That's just an indication of how good of a guy Marc is.”

Sullivan also gave a brief update on injured Patric Hornqvist's condition after practice, saying the winger's status is “week to week” with a lower-body injury. If a player is going to be out more than a month, Sullivan generally refers to the injury as “long-term,” which he did not do in this case.

Phil Kessel missed Monday's practice due to illness, Sullivan said.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

