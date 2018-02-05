Penguins notebook: Sidney Crosby remembers Marc-Andre Fleury as true pro, prankster

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

hen Sidney Crosby thinks about his friend and former Penguins goaltender Marc Andre-Fleury, he envisions the smile, the saves and, of course, the stink bombs.

Probably in that order, but the stink bombs can't be minimized.

"They reek," Crosby said.

Fleury returns to Pittsburgh on Tuesday with his Vegas Golden Knights teammates for the first time since the Penguins left him unprotected in the NHL's expansion draft. Fleury has developed a reputation as one of the NHL's top goaltenders, but he's also a prankster who can't be ignored.

"I'm going to hide my gear," Crosby said.

During one road trip, however, there was no avoiding Fleury's mischief after he threw stink bombs inside the hotel rooms of several teammates.

"He found a way to evacuate a floor of the hotel," Crosby said. "That's an example of how he kept it loose. There was something like that every day. You didn't know who the target was, but he was going to find a way to get somebody."

Except coach Mike Sullivan.

"He kept that among his teammates, and I'm glad he did," Sullivan said.

A true pro

Mainly, Crosby was touched by Fleury's attitude.

"There's so much pressure on a goalie," Crosby said. "With our team, there's so many expectations, and that falls on the goalie's shoulders a lot, too."

Crosby said Fleury never let it show.

"He came to the rink every day, put a smile on his face and had fun, no matter what the situation was," he said. "That's not always easy to do. He found a way to do it."

Said Sullivan: "He's a great example of how to be a pro."

Fast start

With 35 victories (second most in the league), the Golden Knights already have won more games than any expansion team in NHL history.

"You can't take a shift off," Crosby said. "Every line plays the same way."

The Golden Knights were able to pluck one player from every team.

"You have a blank canvas," Crosby said. "There are no guarantees, but the one thing they are able to do is identify how they want to play. They had a chance to plan for it, and they did a really good job of that."

Starting 8-1 didn't hurt, either.

"When you get off to the start we got off to, the guys believe in themselves," coach Gerard Gallant said.

Injury update

Sullivan said Patric Hornqvist's lower-body injury will keep him out of the lineup on a week-to-week basis. Replacing his energy won't be easy, the coach said.

"It's not quite as vocal when he's not around. Our team plays at its best when he brings a level of emotion.

"I've always believed that this game is rooted in emotion. It's about passion. It's about a will to win. If you're not emotionally invested, it's hard to be at your best. He might epitomize that."

Kuhnhackl with Malkin?

Injuries to Hornqvist and Conor Sheary might lift Tom Kuhnhackl onto Evengi Malkin's line.

Kuhnhackl said he doesn't know if it will happen, but he said, "It's an honor playing with a guy like Geno. He's been so hot as of late, I'll just try to make sure I get him the puck and try to create a little space for him."

Malkin, who was the NHL's First Star for January, was named first star of the week to start February. He scored six goals and added two assists in three games.

Noisy crowd

The Penguins welcomed 7,500 students in grades one through eight to practice Monday at PPG Paints Arena, forcing Sullivan to talk even louder when he was instructing players on his whiteboard.

"It was definitely one of the most fun practices we've had. Get some action and get some noise in there," Olli Maatta said.

Under the weather

Phil Kessel, whose 664-game consecutive game streak is the 10th longest in NHL history, missed practice Monday. Sullivan said Kessel wasn't feeling well.

Super Bowl blues

Sullivan, who was born in Marshfield, Mass., and is a former coach of the Boston Bruins, was asked how the people back home might be reacting to the New England Patriots' loss in the Super Bowl.

"I'm sure it's a tough day," he said.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.