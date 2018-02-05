Marc-Andre Fleury: '(Penguins fans) have been great to me'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When Marc-Andre Fleury plays as a member of the Vegas Golden Knights for the first time at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday night, it won't be the first time he's faced his old team.

That happened back in December in Las Vegas. He made 24 saves to lead to the Golden Knights to a 2-1 victory.

The No. 1 takeaway from Tuesday's game, therefore, won't be how weird it feels for Fleury to play against men he considered his closest friends for more than a decade. Been there, done that.

No, the top storyline at Tuesday night's game will be about a connection between a player and the crowd. That's the reason it might be the most eagerly anticipated regular-season matchup in the building's history.

After practicing at the arena on Monday afternoon and taking off his pads in the visiting team's locker room for the first time, Fleury said he doesn't know what kind of reaction to expect.

"We'll see," Fleury said. "I don't know. It's the first time I'm going to live it and go through it."

He's probably worrying a bit too much. It's safe to say he'll hear nothing but cheers. Plenty of cheers.

Fleury might not have been the most popular player on the Penguins roster during his 14-year stay in the organization – it's awfully hard to top Sidney Crosby for those honors – but he was the most beloved.

His outgoing personality and trademark smile endeared him to the crowd like few players before him.

"Looking forward to it," Fleury said. "I've had such great support over the years, through the good, through the bad. People have always been very supportive of me, always cheer me on and stuff. It will be fun."

That extends beyond the ovation he'll undoubtedly receive when a tribute to him is played on the arena's video board during the game.

"It was my home for so long," Fleury said. "From the neighbors to the restaurants to the seasons, things like this. I've met a lot of people over the years. People have been great to me. It's been fun, fun times."

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.