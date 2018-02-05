Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Vegas goalie Marc-Andre Fleury works to put Penguins in past

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, 7:18 p.m.
Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fluery during practice Monday, Feb. 5, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fluery during practice Monday, Feb. 5, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.

Updated 1 hour ago

When his Vegas Golden Knights arrived at PPG Paints Arena for practice Monday afternoon, Marc-Andre Fleury admitted he found it strange heading down the hallway to the visiting team's locker room.

“Definitely weird,” Fleury said. “So used to going in the other locker room and having my little routine here.”

That wasn't the only time Fleury had trouble putting his time with the Penguins in the past Monday. In fact, he had to keep reminding himself he can no longer use the present tense when discussing his tenure in black and gold.

Take, for example, what he said when asked if there was anything in his career that could prepare him for the emotions he will face Tuesday night.

“It's different from everything,” Fleury said. “The game in Vegas, played against them, I guess I got a little taste of playing against friends and teammates — ex-teammates, I should say.”

“Ex-teammates” indeed.

Later, he talked about what kind of video tribute he expected the Penguins would have in store for him.

“Every time we have — or, had — an old teammate coming in, it just brings back memories over the years, some things you forget,” Fleury said. “Fun times. Looking forward to it.”

Yep, better stick with the past tense there.

The minor gaffes are understandable, of course, given how synonymous Fleury became with the Penguins during his 14-year stay with the organization.

And just like Fleury is no ordinary ex-Penguin making his return, the media horde surrounding his locker Monday wasn't ordinary either.

A pack of several dozen reporters crowded six-deep around Fleury's stall, hoping to ask a question or record a soundbite. It was the size of the scrums that develop around Sidney Crosby in the late stages of a Stanley Cup Final.

Former Penguins winger James Neal's seat in the Vegas locker room is directly to Fleury's right. In a savvy veteran move, Neal was undressed and cleared out before reporters entered the room.

Winger Brendan Leipsic wasn't as lucky. Seated two spots down from Fleury, he had to run an obstacle course of cameras and microphones just to hang up his gear.

Fleury patiently answered questions on a variety of topics during a seven-minute session, ranging from Vegas' strong start to when he wanted to receive his Stanley Cup ring from Penguins owner Mario Lemieux.

Fleury chose the morning skate in an effort to keep things calm once he returned to the rink for the game in the evening.

“I'm sure the game will be crazy, too, in my head, thinking about stuff,” Fleury said. “I just wanted to have a little less to do.”

Fleury said he knows there will be more ballyhoo surrounding his return than any standard regular-season game. He doesn't want to ignore it, though. He wants to embrace it.

“I don't think I want to block everything out, either,” Fleury said. “It's going to be a special moment for me, playing the first game back here. I want to remember it, remember my time here.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

Related Content
Marc-Andre Fleury's bittersweet return to Pittsburgh, where fans will forever love him 
Marc-Andre Fleury makes his long-awaited return to Pittsburgh — though Tuesday night's game will be bittersweet for many fans as the Flower dons a Las ...
Marc-Andre Fleury: '(Penguins fans) have been great to me' 
Whenever Tom Kuhnhackl ventured out in public with Marc-Andre Fleury over the past couple of seasons, mob scenes were the norm. "Every time I was with ...
Tim Benz: Fleury 'one of best of all time,' now Vegas sees it, too
In 2009, Marc-Andre Fleury made that save in Detroit during Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final. Last spring, Matt Murray had that nod in ...
Marc-Andre Fleury on 'weird' return to Pittsburgh to face Penguins
Marc-Andre Fleury is ready for almost everything Pittsburgh and the Penguins can throw at him over the next couple of days. That includes the Stanley ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me