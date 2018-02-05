Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Scoring on old friend Marc-Andre Fleury will be challenging for Penguins

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, 7:36 p.m.
The Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury blocks a shot by the Penguins' Patric Hornqvist in the second period during the teams' first meeting of the season, Dec. 14, in Las Vegas.
Getty Images
The Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury blocks a shot by the Penguins' Patric Hornqvist in the second period during the teams' first meeting of the season, Dec. 14, in Las Vegas.

Updated 1 hour ago

Before the Penguins face former teammate Marc-Andre Fleury and the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night, they might want to turn to defenseman Ian Cole for some advice.

After all, Cole is the only Penguins player to have scored on Fleury since he joined his new team, doing so during a 2-1 Vegas victory Dec. 14.

He will give them some very specific instructions.

“From a very experienced goal scorer on Marc-Andre Fleury, I would say the secret is to shoot from the goal line, with your feet below the goal line and the puck just over,” Cole said. “And you've still got to make sure you put it post and in because he's probably diving across.”

Cole was joking, of course, pretending that the exact formula he used to score on that December night is the kind of thing that is repeatable.

In reality, figuring out how to get pucks past their old pal should be a challenge for Penguins.

Among goalies with at least 20 appearances this season, Fleury's .939 save percentage is second best in the league. Even though he's 33, his quickness and athleticism don't look to have dropped off.

“He's such an athlete,” Cole said. “He's diving across. He's never out of a play, no matter how far away he's coming from, and his hand-eye is unbelievable. And he's showed the post enough love that they seem to maybe shrink the net a little bit for him sometimes.”

On most nights, the Penguins try to torment goaltenders with their skill, using an east-west style to get them out of position. Against Fleury, that's a dangerous tactic. Try to put together a highlight-reel passing play against him and he's the one who often will end up on the highlight reel.

Instead, the Penguins might be better served trying to beat Fleury with shot volume and traffic.

“You've got to get in his kitchen,” winger Tom Kuhnhackl said. “That's just the only way.”

Because of their familiarity with his game, there are a few other tips and tricks the Penguins might keep in mind as they try to solve Fleury.

For example, a well-placed dump-in can be trouble for Fleury, who always has been an adventurous stick-handler. Or when on a breakaway, it might be best to shoot rather than deke. Fleury is always ready to unleash a poke-check on an unsuspecting dangler.

In the middle of Fleury's career, the knock on him was a lack of concentration. He was like a shortstop who would make a spectacular diving play in the hole but boot a routine grounder.

Fleury has worked hard to shed that reputation.

“Any goalie, you're hoping they're going to give one up against you,” winger Carl Hagelin said, “but it doesn't happen very often nowadays.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

Related Content
Marc-Andre Fleury's bittersweet return to Pittsburgh, where fans will forever love him 
Marc-Andre Fleury makes his long-awaited return to Pittsburgh — though Tuesday night's game will be bittersweet for many fans as the Flower dons a Las ...
Marc-Andre Fleury: '(Penguins fans) have been great to me' 
Whenever Tom Kuhnhackl ventured out in public with Marc-Andre Fleury over the past couple of seasons, mob scenes were the norm. "Every time I was with ...
Tim Benz: Fleury 'one of best of all time,' now Vegas sees it, too
In 2009, Marc-Andre Fleury made that save in Detroit during Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final. Last spring, Matt Murray had that nod in ...
Marc-Andre Fleury on 'weird' return to Pittsburgh to face Penguins
Marc-Andre Fleury is ready for almost everything Pittsburgh and the Penguins can throw at him over the next couple of days. That includes the Stanley ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me