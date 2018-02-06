Penguins present Marc-Andre Fleury with 2017 Stanley Cup ring
Updated 9 hours ago
Marc-Andre Fleury finally got his bling.
The former Penguins goalie received his 2017 Stanley Cup ring Monday morning in a private moment with Penguins co-owner Mario Lemieux, president/CEO David Morehouse, general manager Jim Rutherford and coach Mike Sullivan.
Earlier this morning, Marc-Andre Fleury received his 2017 Stanley Cup ring from Mario Lemieux. Congratulations Flower. Well deserved. pic.twitter.com/bAM4mQ7Cpi— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 6, 2018
Fleury also spent some time with fellow three-time Stanley Cup champions Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang outside the locker rooms this morning at PPG Paints Arena. It's Fleury's first visit to Pittsburgh since getting picked up in the expansion draft by the Vegas Golden Knights in the offseason.
When you win three Cups together, you're family. The guys spent a little time in the #Pens locker room catching up this morning.Friendly for now... Battle time at 7:00PM ET. pic.twitter.com/PsywpTA88d— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 6, 2018
Fleury and the Golden Knights take on the Penguins at 7 p.m. today.