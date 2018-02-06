Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Live updates: Hazardous conditions as winter storm blasts region with snow, ice
Penguins

Penguins' tribute moves Marc-Andre Fleury to tears

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, 7:41 p.m.
Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury during the National Anthem Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury makes a save on the Penguins' Carl Hagelin in the first period Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury acknowledges the crowd after his highlight video was play during the first break in the first period Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury during the National Anthem Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury takes a moment after his highlight video was played during the first break in the first period Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury acknowledges the crowd after his highlight video was play during the first break in the first period Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury during the National Anthem Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Penguins fans welcomed popular goalie Marc-Andre Fleury back to Pittsburgh with a rousing ovation that brought a tear to the goaltender's eyes Tuesday night.

Fleury was playing his first game at PPG Paints Arena since being claimed by Vegas in the NHL expansion draft in June.

The crowd roared as the team played a tribute on the center-ice video board about seven minutes into the first period.

Afterwards, Fleury raised his stick to the crowd, tapped his heart with his catching glove and clapped with his goalie stick before retreating to his crease.

As the ovation continued until the puck dropped to continue play about a minute later, Fleury removed his glove and wiped his eyes.

Fleury is the franchise's all-time leader in most statistical goaltending categories, including 691 games played and 375 victories in 13 seasons with the team. He won the Stanley Cup three times.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

