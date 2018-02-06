Penguins' tribute moves Marc-Andre Fleury to tears

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Penguins fans welcomed popular goalie Marc-Andre Fleury back to Pittsburgh with a rousing ovation that brought a tear to the goaltender's eyes Tuesday night.

Fleury was playing his first game at PPG Paints Arena since being claimed by Vegas in the NHL expansion draft in June.

The crowd roared as the team played a tribute on the center-ice video board about seven minutes into the first period.

Thank you for everything, Fleury. pic.twitter.com/P5XAAwn62t — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 7, 2018

Afterwards, Fleury raised his stick to the crowd, tapped his heart with his catching glove and clapped with his goalie stick before retreating to his crease.

As the ovation continued until the puck dropped to continue play about a minute later, Fleury removed his glove and wiped his eyes.

Sympathy cryers: Turn away now. pic.twitter.com/TjXfWVYvHf — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 7, 2018

Fleury is the franchise's all-time leader in most statistical goaltending categories, including 691 games played and 375 victories in 13 seasons with the team. He won the Stanley Cup three times.

Three-time Stanley Cup Champion.Two-time Penguins MVP.One incredible goaltender and human being.Thank you for everything, Flower. pic.twitter.com/sXSFwmmUeP — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 7, 2018

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.