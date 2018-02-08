Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penguins

Conor Sheary back at Penguins practice, expected to play Friday

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, 3:03 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Conor Sheary began Thursday's practice in a white jersey, quickly changed into a gold one and finished it wearing black.

It can be taken as a positive development for the Penguins, who would welcome the return of the speedy forward from an absence related to a lower-body injury.

“I think (the training staff) wanted me to do the first couple of drills non-contact just to make sure everything was good because I hadn't been out with the team yet,” Sheary said of the white, don't-hit-this-player practice apparel. “The first drill was good, so then I just jumped in every line there with a normal jersey on.”

Down three other regular forwards because of injury, Sheary's return is good news for the Penguins heading into their game Friday night against the Stars. Coach Mike Sullivan indicated Sheary would play in Dallas, his first game since suffering the injury during a game Jan. 30.

“That was the goal when I was injured, to aim for this weekend,” Sheary said. “So it all seems to be going in the right direction there.”

Patric Hornqvist, Tom Kuhnhackl and Carter Rowney did not practice Thursday, leaving the Penguins short a forward (assistant coach Mark Recchi took line rushes on the fourth line with Dominik Simon and Ryan Reaves).

Sullivan said there was no change in status for Hornqvist (lower body, week to week), but Kuhnhackl is “week to week” and Rowney “day to day.” They suffered lower-body injuries during Tuesday's win against Vegas.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

