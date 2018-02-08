Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Penguins aim to extend recent strong play to road, where struggles persist

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, 5:12 p.m.
Penguins center Sidney Crosby skates with the puck while being pursued by Devils defenseman Damon Severson during the first period Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016.
USA Today Sports
Penguins center Sidney Crosby skates with the puck while being pursued by Devils defenseman Damon Severson during the first period Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016.

Updated 2 hours ago

Since the Penguins got back to .500 on Jan. 7, they seemingly have turned their season around and are back to looking like a legitimate Stanley Cup contender. But while the Penguins have gone 9-3 since then, they have won eight consecutive at home and are 1-3-0 on the road over the past month.

As they boarded a plane to head farther west than Detroit for the final time this season, the Penguins recognized their play on the road must improve down the stretch, too.

“We have always been pretty good at home,” captain Sidney Crosby said, “but on the road we have to find ways to be better. You have to raise your level a bit when you're on the road, and we have to do a better job of that. I think it's a good challenge here with the two teams we are playing on this trip, and we have to find ways to continue to get points.”

The Penguins play Friday at Dallas and Sunday afternoon at St. Louis. The Stars and Blues currently sit as playoff teams.

In assessing their recent road play, Crosby said the Penguins played well during their mid-January California swing despite losing two of three games, an assertion coach Mike Sullivan has made as well. But Saturday's stinker at New Jersey — the Penguins managed 16 shots in a 3-1 loss — decidedly was not an example of the proverbial strong road game.

“I don't think we look too much into that,” goalie Matt Murray said of the recent struggles away from Pittsburgh. “We just try to execute our gameplan. We know that we have a gameplan that will give us a chance to win, and if we execute it, we can on any given night. So that's where our focus lies.”

Since Jan. 7, the Penguins are averaging 5.1 goals at home but 2.0 on the road.

This weekend is the Penguins' final foray outside of the Eastern time zone during the regular season. All of their 12 road games after Sunday are against Eastern Conference opponents.

“We have had stretches of our schedule that have been a challenge to this point,” Sullivan said. “So I think, certainly, when you play in your same time zone it helps you to maintain some level of consistency, in your sleep habits, your living habits, your eating habits. So I think that will help us down the stretch. (But) it's not anything that other teams don't have to deal with. We are no different.”

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me