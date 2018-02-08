Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Penguins recall Teddy Blueger to make NHL debut

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, 5:33 p.m.
The Penguins' Teddy Blueger fights for the puck with the Red Wings' Xavier Ouellet in the first period Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Teddy Blueger fights for the puck with the Red Wings' Xavier Ouellet in the first period Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
The Penguins' Teddy Blueger gets past Reid McNeill during a scrimmage Saturday, July 14, 2012, at Consol Energy Center. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Teddy Blueger gets past Reid McNeill during a scrimmage Saturday, July 14, 2012, at Consol Energy Center. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA – SEPTEMBER 14: Teddy Blueger of the Pittsburgh Penguins poses for his official headshot for the 2017-2018 season on September 14, 2017 at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/NHLI via Getty Images)*** Local Caption ***
NHLI via Getty Images
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA – SEPTEMBER 14: Teddy Blueger of the Pittsburgh Penguins poses for his official headshot for the 2017-2018 season on September 14, 2017 at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/NHLI via Getty Images)*** Local Caption ***

Updated 3 hours ago

Down three forwards because of injury and with two rookie wingers already in the lineup, the Penguins added another young player to the active roster when they recalled Teddy Blueger from their Wilkes-Barre affiliate late Thursday afternoon.

A second-round pick in 2012, Blueger will make his NHL debut Friday night at the Dallas Stars. Based on Thursday's practice, Blueger is expected to skate on the fourth line with Ryan Reaves and Dominik Simon.

The Penguins placed wingers Patric Hornqvist and Tom Kuhnhackl on their injured reserve list with lower-body injuries suffered during games over the past week. Coach Mike Sullivan characterized both as "week to week" and center Carter Rowney "day to day."

The 23-year-old Blueger has 12 goals and 14 assists in 45 games for the Baby Penguins this season, his first full year in the AHL. The 6-foot, 195-pound center has 19 goals and 38 assists and is a plus-32 in 109 career games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me