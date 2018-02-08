Penguins recall Teddy Blueger to make NHL debut

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Down three forwards because of injury and with two rookie wingers already in the lineup, the Penguins added another young player to the active roster when they recalled Teddy Blueger from their Wilkes-Barre affiliate late Thursday afternoon.

A second-round pick in 2012, Blueger will make his NHL debut Friday night at the Dallas Stars. Based on Thursday's practice, Blueger is expected to skate on the fourth line with Ryan Reaves and Dominik Simon.

The Penguins placed wingers Patric Hornqvist and Tom Kuhnhackl on their injured reserve list with lower-body injuries suffered during games over the past week. Coach Mike Sullivan characterized both as "week to week" and center Carter Rowney "day to day."

The 23-year-old Blueger has 12 goals and 14 assists in 45 games for the Baby Penguins this season, his first full year in the AHL. The 6-foot, 195-pound center has 19 goals and 38 assists and is a plus-32 in 109 career games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.