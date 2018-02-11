Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Penguins top Blues as Sidney Crosby scores 400th goal

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018, 3:03 p.m.

Updated 10 minutes ago

ST. LOUIS — It's been 57 years since a player hit .400 in Major League Baseball.

It only felt like it took Sidney Crosby that long.

Crosby broke a 10-game drought with the 400th goal of his career Sunday afternoon, leading the Penguins to a 4-1 victory over the St. Louis Blues.

It was his first goal since Jan. 14, though he recorded 13 assists while stuck on 399. Crosby is the 95th player in league history to reach the milestone. He's the third to score 400 for the Penguins, joining Mario Lemieux (690) and Jaromir Jagr (439).

He added his 401st career goal into an empty net with 2 minutes, 48 seconds to play.

“It's a nice number,” Crosby said. “You're happy when you get it. You want to get more and continue to go.”

Crosby was starting to get a little antsy as his goalless streak wore on, but he immediately recognized the upside of hitting the mark when he did. Sunday's game was part of the team's annual fathers' trip. His dad, Troy, was in attendance. The Penguins presented the elder Crosby with the Steelers helmet they give to the team MVP after each win.

“It's definitely worth the wait to have my dad here,” Crosby said. “So many early mornings and sacrifice a lot so I could play hockey. It's special to have him here and all the dads. It's been a fun weekend.”

On one hand, the goal wasn't one for the highlight reels.

Crosby and Conor Sheary were digging in the left-wing corner on the forecheck. Crosby got off a shot from the goal line that trickled behind goalie Jake Allen, even though he was hugging the post.

On the other hand, it was a perfect representation of what makes Crosby so great.

“It's a typical Crosby goal,” coach Mike Sullvian said. “He scores more goals from below the goal line than anyone I've ever seen.

“Some people might think it's a fluke. It's not a fluke because I've seen it happen so many times. It's someone that thinks the game on a different level.”

It also came at an important juncture in the game.

The Penguins had lost three in a row on the road. The Blues had won six of their last eight overall. When they took a 1-0 lead on a Kyle Brodziak goal on a sloppy two-on-one three minutes into the second period, it looked like things were about to go sideways for the Penguins.

It took Crosby 21 seconds to tie the score.

“It was good to get that momentum back,” Crosby said.

While Crosby's goal was historic, the biggest swing of momentum came in the first 65 seconds of the third period.

At the 31-second mark, after an errant Penguins pass in the defensive zone, Blues defenseman Alex Pietrangelo appeared to score on a shot from the point. Video review showed Paul Stastny tipped it in with a high stick.

Thirty-four seconds later, Bryan Rust knocked down and stole an airborne pass from Vince Dunn at the offensive blue line, moved in alone on net and scored to give the Penguins a 2-1 lead.

The Penguins added some insurance with about nine minutes left. Dominik Simon forced Pietrangelo into a turnover behind the net, feeding Riley Sheahan for a handsy goal in front.

With that, the Penguins were more or less assured their sixth win in their past eight games.

“I think this is a big win for us,” Rust said. “They're a really good, tight-checking defensive team, and we haven't been that great against teams like that this year, especially out of the West, and especially teams on the road. To grind this one out and be as patient as we were was good.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

The Penguins' Sidney Crosby (left) is congratulated by Bryan Rust after scoring during the third period against the Blues on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018, in St. Louis. The Penguins won 4-1.
The Penguins' Sidney Crosby (left) is congratulated by Bryan Rust after scoring during the third period against the Blues on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018, in St. Louis. The Penguins won 4-1.
Pittsburgh Penguins' Brian Dumoulin, left, handles the puck as he is pressured by St. Louis Blues' Patrik Berglund, of Sweden, during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Billy Hurst)
Pittsburgh Penguins' Brian Dumoulin, left, handles the puck as he is pressured by St. Louis Blues' Patrik Berglund, of Sweden, during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Billy Hurst)
St. Louis Blues' Kyle Brodziak, middle, and Scottie Upshall, right, celebrate a goal as Pittsburgh Penguins' Carter Rowney looks on during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Billy Hurst)
St. Louis Blues' Kyle Brodziak, middle, and Scottie Upshall, right, celebrate a goal as Pittsburgh Penguins' Carter Rowney looks on during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Billy Hurst)
Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby skates during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Billy Hurst)
Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby skates during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Billy Hurst)
St. Louis Blues' Colton Parayko, right, skates the puck out from behind his net as he is pressured by Pittsburgh Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese while goaltender Jake Allen look on during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Billy Hurst)
St. Louis Blues' Colton Parayko, right, skates the puck out from behind his net as he is pressured by Pittsburgh Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese while goaltender Jake Allen look on during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Billy Hurst)
Pittsburgh Penguins' Dominik Simon, left, of the Czech Republic, and St. Louis Blues' Paul Stastny chase a loose puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Billy Hurst)
Pittsburgh Penguins' Dominik Simon, left, of the Czech Republic, and St. Louis Blues' Paul Stastny chase a loose puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Billy Hurst)
The Penguins' Bryan Rust scores past Blues goaltender Jake Allen during the third period.
The Penguins' Bryan Rust scores past Blues goaltender Jake Allen during the third period.
The Penguins' Sidney Crosby gets off a backhanded shot during the first period against the Blues on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018, in St. Louis.
The Penguins' Sidney Crosby gets off a backhanded shot during the first period against the Blues on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018, in St. Louis.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me