Penguins' Sidney Crosby scores 400th career goal

ST. LOUIS — After a long wait, Penguins' Sidney Crosby scored the 400th goal of his career Sunday afternoon against the St. Louis Blues.

Crosby snapped a 10-game scoring drought and became the 95th player in NHL history to reach the 400-goal milestone when his bad-angle shot from the left-wing corner trickled behind goalie Jake Allen, who was hugging the post.

It was Crosby's first goal since Jan. 14, though he did record 13 assists in the interim. It tied the score 1-1 at the 3:31 mark of the second period. Conor Sheary earned an assist.

Crosby is the third Penguins player to score 400 goals with the team, joining Mario Lemieux (690) and Jaromir Jagr (439).

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

Thanks for the puck, ref.Sid's going to have to add that one to his collection. pic.twitter.com/zaNSApdCWZ — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 11, 2018