Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Penguins goalie Matt Murray standing tall since return

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Monday, Feb. 12, 2018, 7:30 p.m.
Penguins goaltender Matt Murray stops the Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov in the first period Friday, Feb. 2, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Penguins goaltender Matt Murray stops the Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov in the first period Friday, Feb. 2, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.

Updated 49 minutes ago

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan doesn't minimize Matt Murray's gifts in goal.

The necessary quick reflexes and requisite willingness to stand tall in the face of pucks repeatedly flying at him set him apart from most athletes.

But there's plenty more to Murray's recent surge of success than athletic ability, Sullivan said.

"He's a real good person," he said.

Murray, 23, suffered a great loss Jan. 16 when his father, Jim, died in Thunder Bay, Ontario. Murray was gone from the team previously to be with his father before his death, and he subsequently missed six days to grieve with his family.

Since his return to the Penguins, he has been a rock in goal, recording a 4-0-1 record, with a 2.76 goals-against average and .915 save percentage. That's a small sample size, but it's an improvement on his performance prior to leaving the team (15-12-1/2.93/.902).

Sullivan said Murray's character more than anything he does between the pipes has allowed him to emerge on the other side of a family tragedy and attack the rigors of the season.

"That's what allows any of us to deal with any of the challenges that life throws our way," Sullivan said, "whether it be within hockey itself or outside of the game. Matt's had a little bit of both this year. We think he's handled it extremely well. That's a credit to him as a person. Not so much as a player, moreso the individual.

"He has a good perspective on his situation, on the opportunity he has here with this team. I don't think he takes anything for granted. He works extremely hard at what he does."

Murray acknowledged Monday his "difficult situation," but he said he used practice time to help him regain the necessary mindset.

"There's not one point where you all of a sudden feel great," he said. "That's not how it works.

"It's more mental, for sure. Just like every other thing in life."

Both parts of his game — the mental and physical aspects — came together Sunday in a 4-1 victory in St. Louis. The Blues have the fourth-most points (71) in the Western Conference, but Murray responded by turning back 28 of their shots on goal.

One save in particular made him smile.

"With the Penguins nursing a 2-1 lead in the third period, the Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko collected a puck in the right faceoff circle after it came out from behind the net. With a clean look at Murray, Tarasenko, who already has 23 goals this season, unleashed a line drive that Murray caught out of the air.

Murray said he's not sure what makes glove saves so special. He just knows they are.

"Something about the sound it makes, the feel," he said.

After making the catch, Murray waved his arm in a windmill motion above his head while clutching the puck in his glove.

"Just for fun," he said.

During the telecast, NBC play-by-play announcer Doc Emrick made note of Murray's recent solid play.

"He's got in a zone," Emrick said, "which goalies often speak about."

Murray was happy to make the save, but also pleased he played a part in the game where Sidney Crosby scored his 400th career goal. Meanwhile, Murray helped the Penguins win a tight-checking contest.

"This time of year," he said, "I think it's important to learn how to win games like that, close right to the end."

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

Related Content
In wake of No. 400, relive Sidney Crosby's milestone goals 
Many hockey players would rather have a tooth pulled than talk about a scoring slump they're in. Sidney Crosby isn't one of them. Crosby superstitiously believes that ...
Sidney Crosby disappointed he's not in Olympics on Team Canada
Just as you would expect from a two-time gold medal winner, Sidney Crosby said he's disappointed NHL players aren't participating in the Winter Olympics. ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me