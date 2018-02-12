Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Sidney Crosby disappointed he's not in Olympics on Team Canada

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Monday, Feb. 12, 2018, 7:36 p.m.
Sidney Crosby (middle) waits with coach Mike Babcock (left) for a team photo before a training session for the 2014 Winter Olympics on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2014, in Sochi, Russia.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sidney Crosby (middle) waits with coach Mike Babcock (left) for a team photo before a training session for the 2014 Winter Olympics on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2014, in Sochi, Russia.

Updated 49 minutes ago

Just as you would expect from a two-time gold medal winner, Sidney Crosby said he's disappointed NHL players aren't participating in the Winter Olympics.

But that hasn't dulled his national fervor for all Canadians competing in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

“Once you find out you're not going, you're disappointed,” he said Monday after Penguins practice in Cranberry. “But you're anticipating the hockey starting and follow it like you would the Summer Olympics when you're watching at home cheering for Canada.”

Crosby helped Canada win gold in 2010 and '14 in Vancouver and Sochi, Russia. He scored the winning goal in overtime in the gold-medal game in Vancouver, so he can't help but wish he could join his fellow Canadians in South Korea.

“Once you start watching a hockey game, I'm sure it will sink in a bit more and the competitive side of you will want to be over there competing,” he said. “It's a little different watching, having participated in the past couple.

“If that's the way it is, just turn the page and become a fan and start cheering. Hopefully, that changes for the next one.”

Crosby said he watches all the events, not just hockey.

“Literally, I could watch for hours. It doesn't matter what it is,” he said, noting he watched the moguls Monday morning before practice.

As an athlete, he said would like to try skiing but after his NHL career.

“It's probably not the safest thing to do at this point,” he said. “Maybe when I'm done, I'll give it a shot.”

Sullivan was there, too

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan was an assistant coach on then-U.S. men's team at the 2006 Olympics in Torino, Italy.

“Would we all like to part of it? For sure,” he said. “I think if you ask anybody associated with the game, the Olympics is a unique opportunity. It's a unique experience. It was such an honor to represent your nation.”

He said he will watch the hockey when he has time.

“I've got my hands full,” he said. “I watch a fair amount of Penguins hockey. In my spare time, I'll certainly be watching the other stuff.”

Asked about Crosby not playing for Canada, he said, “Well, I think it gives the U.S. a better chance to win. I'll promise you that.”

Tight race

The Penguins, who play the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday at PPG Paints Arena, have won 12 of 17 games since Jan. 1. But they are only seven points ahead of the eighth-place Carolina Hurricanes, who hold the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

“We're getting points, but we're not really moving that much,” Crosby said. “That tells you how tight and competitive everything is.”

Ryan Reaves, who played for the St. Louis Blues last season, said he is accustomed to tight races.

“I was hoping coming into this division, it would be little bit easier,” he said. “The Central (Division in the Western Conference) seemed to be jammed like this every year, too. Every team just seems to be keeping up with us.”

Injury update

Tom Kuhnhackl and Patric Hornqvist, who are nursing lower-body injuries, did not practice. Sullivan said Carter Rowney took a maintenance day and also didn't practice.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

Related Content
Penguins goalie Matt Murray standing tall since return 
Penguins coach Mike Sullivan doesn't minimize Matt Murray's gifts in goal. The necessary quick reflexes and requisite willingness to stand tall in the face of ...
In wake of No. 400, relive Sidney Crosby's milestone goals 
Many hockey players would rather have a tooth pulled than talk about a scoring slump they're in. Sidney Crosby isn't one of them. Crosby superstitiously believes that ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me