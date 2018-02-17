Penguins beat Maple Leafs, run home win streak to 11

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Penguins and Toronto Maple Leafs — two of the NHL's best teams — confronted each other Saturday night at PPG Paints Arena, both with long streaks of success at stake.

The Penguins had won 10 in a row at home. The Leafs carried an overall stretch of five consecutive victories into the game.

After a wild opening period and a calmer second, the Penguins won it 5-3 in the third on goals by defenseman Olli Maatta with 12 minutes, 4 seconds to play and some insurance from Bryan Rust with 3:24 left.

Maatta broke a 3-3 tie by firing a slap shot from the blue line after taking a pass from former Maple Leafs defenseman Matt Hunwick, playing only because Justin Schultz was out with an illness. Ryan Reaves also assisted.

The assist represented Hunwick's first point since Jan. 7, and it came a day after TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reported the Penguins might be thinking of using Hunwick, 32, as a trade chip.

Looking more like Matt Hunwick is on the trade block with Ian Cole playing 17-18 mins per game. Pens need cap space to acquire a forward. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) February 16, 2018

The victory gave the Penguins the third-longest home winning streak in franchise history (11 games). They also won 11 in a row from Jan. 5 to March 7 1991. The record is 13 (Nov. 15 to Jan. 15, 2013-14).

The Penguins haven't lost at PPG Paints Arena since a 4-0 shutout by the Carolina Hurricanes on Jan. 4.

The teams committed only three penalties in the first two periods — two by the Penguins, who paid for the second one.

With Ian Cole off for tripping, Patrick Marleau scored his 20th goal of the season with 4:14 left in the second period to tie the score 3-3.

That wiped out a 3-2 Penguins lead created when rookie Zach Aston-Reese scored his third goal since he was called up from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Feb. 3. He kicked a rebound of a Cole shot to his stick and flicked the puck into the net.

Goaltender Matt Murray and Carl Hagelin helped get the crowd into the game early in the first period.

First, Murray robbed Zach Hyman by lunging to his left after fighting off a puck on his right to make a glove save, his favorite kind. Hyman triggered his rebound shot from only a few feet in front of the net.

Only 26 seconds later, the Penguins grabbed the momentum from that spectacular moment. Evgeni Malkin fed Rust, who slipped the puck to Hagelin and re-directed the puck past Frederik Andersen for a 1-0 Penguins lead at 3:23.

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan didn't want a track meet, but he soon got one. The Penguins and Maple Leafs combined to score four goals in less than nine minutes and finished the first period with 25 shots on goal without a power play.

The Maple Leafs needed only 3:18 seconds to tie the score 1-1 and another four minutes to take a 2-1 lead.

First, Connor Brown scored his 13th goal on an assist from James Van Riemsdyk. Then, Tyler Bozak settled a rebound that Murray couldn't control and had a wide-open look at the net for his ninth goal.

Malkin tied the score 1:11 later on a goal — his 33rd and 900th career point — that was the result of a good connection among linesmates and the ability to control pucks above the ice.

Malkin knocked a faulty clearing pass out of the air and slipped it to Hagelin, who found Rust covered by Nikita Zaitsev to the left of Andersen. Somehow, Rust whacked a fluttering puck toward Malkin, who knocked into the net.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.