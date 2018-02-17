Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penguins

Penguins beat Maple Leafs, run home win streak to 11

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, 10:06 p.m.

The Penguins and Toronto Maple Leafs — two of the NHL's best teams — confronted each other Saturday night at PPG Paints Arena, both with long streaks of success at stake.

The Penguins had won 10 in a row at home. The Leafs carried an overall stretch of five consecutive victories into the game.

After a wild opening period and a calmer second, the Penguins won it 5-3 in the third on goals by defenseman Olli Maatta with 12 minutes, 4 seconds to play and some insurance from Bryan Rust with 3:24 left.

Maatta broke a 3-3 tie by firing a slap shot from the blue line after taking a pass from former Maple Leafs defenseman Matt Hunwick, playing only because Justin Schultz was out with an illness. Ryan Reaves also assisted.

The assist represented Hunwick's first point since Jan. 7, and it came a day after TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reported the Penguins might be thinking of using Hunwick, 32, as a trade chip.

The victory gave the Penguins the third-longest home winning streak in franchise history (11 games). They also won 11 in a row from Jan. 5 to March 7 1991. The record is 13 (Nov. 15 to Jan. 15, 2013-14).

The Penguins haven't lost at PPG Paints Arena since a 4-0 shutout by the Carolina Hurricanes on Jan. 4.

The teams committed only three penalties in the first two periods — two by the Penguins, who paid for the second one.

With Ian Cole off for tripping, Patrick Marleau scored his 20th goal of the season with 4:14 left in the second period to tie the score 3-3.

That wiped out a 3-2 Penguins lead created when rookie Zach Aston-Reese scored his third goal since he was called up from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Feb. 3. He kicked a rebound of a Cole shot to his stick and flicked the puck into the net.

Goaltender Matt Murray and Carl Hagelin helped get the crowd into the game early in the first period.

First, Murray robbed Zach Hyman by lunging to his left after fighting off a puck on his right to make a glove save, his favorite kind. Hyman triggered his rebound shot from only a few feet in front of the net.

Only 26 seconds later, the Penguins grabbed the momentum from that spectacular moment. Evgeni Malkin fed Rust, who slipped the puck to Hagelin and re-directed the puck past Frederik Andersen for a 1-0 Penguins lead at 3:23.

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan didn't want a track meet, but he soon got one. The Penguins and Maple Leafs combined to score four goals in less than nine minutes and finished the first period with 25 shots on goal without a power play.

The Maple Leafs needed only 3:18 seconds to tie the score 1-1 and another four minutes to take a 2-1 lead.

First, Connor Brown scored his 13th goal on an assist from James Van Riemsdyk. Then, Tyler Bozak settled a rebound that Murray couldn't control and had a wide-open look at the net for his ninth goal.

Malkin tied the score 1:11 later on a goal — his 33rd and 900th career point — that was the result of a good connection among linesmates and the ability to control pucks above the ice.

Malkin knocked a faulty clearing pass out of the air and slipped it to Hagelin, who found Rust covered by Nikita Zaitsev to the left of Andersen. Somehow, Rust whacked a fluttering puck toward Malkin, who knocked into the net.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

Penguins defenseman Ian Cole clears the puck from the Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews in the second period Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Zach Aston-Resse celebrates his goal against the Maple Leafs in the secon period Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Penguins goaltender Matt Murray makes a save on the Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews in the second period Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Maple Leafs celebrates Patrick Marleau's goal in the second period against the Penguins Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Evgeni Malkin beats Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Anderson for his 900th point in the first period Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Maple Leafs' Connor Brown beats Penguins goaltender Matt Murray in the first period Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Evgeni Malkin beats Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Anderson for his 900th point in the first period Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Penguins goaltender Matt Murray makes a save on the Maple Leafs' William Nylander in the first period Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Carl Hagelin beats Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Anderson in the first period Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins celebrate Evgeni Malkin's goal against the Maple Leafs in the first period Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Anderson makes a save on the Penguins' Phil Kessel in the first period Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
