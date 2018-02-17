Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Analysis: No simple answers for Kevin Stallings, Pitt basketball

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, 3:42 p.m.
Louisville's Darius Perry defends on Pitt's Terrell Brown in the first half Sunday, Feb. 10, 2018, Petersen Events Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Louisville's Darius Perry defends on Pitt's Terrell Brown in the first half Sunday, Feb. 10, 2018, Petersen Events Center.

Updated 40 minutes ago

After the loss to Boston College, Kevin Stallings' voice rose slightly, his agitation showing.

Out of character? A little. Inappropriate? Absolutely not. It was Tuesday night at Petersen Events Center, and Pitt had just lost 81-58 to a team that was 0-19 against ACC teams only two years ago.

He didn't like the way he answered a previous question about a failure to use a timeout, even though he candidly admitted he probably needed one to check a Boston College run late in the first half.

“I'll take one more question since I answered that one so poorly,” he said. The final question was about his players perhaps shouldering some responsibility for the 14-game losing streak Pitt (8-19, 0-14) will carry into Florida State on Sunday night.

He understood why the question was asked, but it prompted him to defend his players, most of whom never played in the ACC before this season. He is painfully aware the loss of senior Ryan Luther to a season-ending foot injury has taken a toll on his young team.

“We don't have an example right now, and that's not their fault,” Stallings said.

He said it was unacceptable for his front-court players to go the entire game without an offensive rebound.

“But I'm just going to say that's on me,” he said. “I have to do more in practice to get them there. I haven't done my job if I look (on the stat sheet) and we have two offensive rebounds.

“I tell them all the time, ‘Look in the mirror and talk to yourself first. Check yourself first before you start checking others.' I'm going to try and practice what I preach.

“Little better with that answer. See ya,” he said, getting up to leave.

Stallings, who was conscious of his abruptness and maybe a bit sorry for it, hadn't reached the door when he turned and said, “Thank you. Not trying to be a (jerk). Little frustrated.”

Who could blame him?

Trying to affix blame for what could turn into the worst season in Pitt basketball history — if the Panthers remain winless in the ACC — is not a difficult task.

Just don't leave out anyone.

Front and center is Stallings, the well-compensated coach in charge of everything that happens within the program.

Don't forget, he has lost with freshmen and seniors at Pitt. His team last year had four seniors in the starting lineup but finished 5-15 in the ACC.

Jamie Dixon left him almost nothing beyond those seniors, and then Pitt unexpectedly lost Cam Johnson to North Carolina (can't blame the kid for wanting to transfer to a winner) and Luther.

Players and coaches have not responded well to adversity. The Panthers are 308th of 351 schools in turnovers (14.8 per game) and 331st in rebounding (31.9), indicating there are serious problems getting the ball and securing it after they get it.

Stallings was hired by former athletic director Scott Barnes, who left nine months later. That didn't help, but the decision to hire Stallings was not a popular one, anyway. Pitt fans wanted a bigger name, but considering the roster Dixon left behind, that might not have been realistic.

After Stallings' first season, Pitt lost 10 players: Four exhausted their eligibility, five transferred and one was dismissed. As a result, he did three years worth of recruiting in six months.

Did he lure the right players? Most of the freshmen aren't ready for the rigors of the ACC, and it's difficult to imagine Pitt being significantly better next season. To be fair, however, the return of Luther and the expected growth of some others offer hope.

Will Stallings return? He won't if Pitt is desperate enough to buy out the remaining four years of his contract. Average attendance for the first seven ACC games at the Pete is 5,034. That's embarrassing considering the heights the program reached under Ben Howland and Dixon.

But will a new coach make Pitt an immediate contender in the ACC and cause attendance to double? Where would athletic director Heather Lyke find such a magician?

If Stallings is fired, Lyke should have a ready replacement in mind. Under the circumstances, getting turned down would not paint a favorable picture of the program.

A school or even a professional team should give a new coach at least three years. Stallings, a good coach and a decent man who worked hard to nail down his recruiting class, needs four.

What he needs more than anything is a patient fan base (impossible) and an even more patient administration.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me