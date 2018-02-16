Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pittsburgh's John-Henry Krueger earns silver in short track speedskating
Penguins

Goal by Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese changed to Kris Letang

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Friday, Feb. 16, 2018, 7:06 p.m.
Penguins defenseman Kris Letang gathers the puck in front of the Kings' Andy Andreoff in the first period Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2018, at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Rookie winger Zach Aston-Reese went to bed Thursday night with three career NHL goals. He woke up Friday with two.

A video review at NHL headquarters Friday morning showed the winning goal in Thursday's 3-1 Penguins victory over Los Angeles did not hit Aston-Reese's skate on its way to the back of the net. The goal was credited to Kris Letang instead.

Aston-Reese said he was fine with the scoring change and insisted he wasn't just saying that as a show of rookie humility.

“I've been around long enough where I know that stuff evens out over time,” Aston-Reese said. “I didn't even know it went off of me and I told Tanger that.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

