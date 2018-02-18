Penguins' Tristan Jarry gets start in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Riding a career-long regulation unbeaten streak, the only thing that can stop Matt Murray at this point is the schedule.

With the Penguins playing on back-to-back days and at the tail end of a stretch of three games in four days, coach Mike Sullivan will start rookie Tristan Jarry on Sunday night in Columbus.

“Given the logistics of the schedule and the demand of the schedule – this is our third game in four nights – that's a lot to ask from a goaltender, and we trust the tandem that we have,” Sullivan said. “Tristan's played extremely well for us. He gives us a real solid chance to win and he'll make the timely save for us. We believe in him.”

Murray is 8-0-1 in his last nine appearances. Jarry hasn't played an NHL game since Jan. 17 and hasn't won since three days before that. In the meantime, he went 3-0-0 with a .941 save percentage on a brief trip to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Justin Schultz will miss his second straight game due to illness, Sullivan said. Matt Hunwick is expected to play in his place.

With a win, the Penguins could move into first place in the Metropolitan Division. They trail the Washington Capitals by a point.

“I just think it's important that we bring our best game,” Sullivan said. “Our players are very well aware of where we sit in the standings. We're just trying to get better with each game that we play. We're trying to control what we can. I think that's how we have to look at it.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.