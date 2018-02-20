With extended break, Penguins focus on 'fun' skills work

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

With four days off in between games, the Penguins held a different kind of practice Tuesday morning in Cranberry, focusing on skills development rather than team concepts.

Nets, sticks and bumpers were scattered across the ice surface to act as an obstacle course of sorts, with skills coach Ty Hennes overseeing the action.

“That stuff's fun out there doing skill work,” defenseman Justin Schultz said. “We got a couple days off, so it's a good time to get that stuff in and sharpen up your skills.”

“There is always a fine line between repetition and monotony,” coach Mike Sullivan said, “and we are always guarded against monotony.”

“I think the players had fun; I'm sure they are probably tired of listening to my voice, so when they get an opportunity to hear somebody else, I think it's productive. So I thought it was a really productive day; it's great for the players, I think it energizes them, and I think this time of year that's one of the most important things – we have to stay energized, and so we thought this made sense based on how the schedule is.”

Judging by his performance in the drills, captain Sidney Crosby's skills already seem to be pretty sharp.

