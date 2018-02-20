Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Penguins players unfazed by impending trade deadline

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018, 3:06 p.m.
Penguins defenseman Matt Hunwick (22) throws Lightning center Yanni Gourde into the boards during the second period Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.
Penguins defenseman Matt Hunwick (22) throws Lightning center Yanni Gourde into the boards during the second period Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.

Updated 6 hours ago

It's safe to assume that by this time next week, the group assembled inside the Penguins' locker room won't be the same that was on hand at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex on Tuesday. The NHL trade deadline is Monday, and while players understand that might mean some comings and goings, they aren't consumed or preoccupied by one of the more active days on the annual NHL calendar.

“I don't really pay attention,” defenseman Kris Letang said.

Center Carter Rowney was less succinct in words, but he conveyed the same thoughts.

“It's part of the game, but I think everybody in this room is just worried about ourselves and our locker room,” Rowney said. “We are just trying to put our best foot forward for our next game. We are playing well right now and have a lot of confidence right now, but it's part of the game and we will get through it.”

Of course, for some individuals, the deadline might bring more anxiety than others — for them, the fear isn't saying goodbye to a teammate or two but saying goodbye to an organization, city and a whole group of teammates.

Matt Hunwick, for example, has been floated by national outlets as a player on the trade block.

“That's worrying about something that I can't control,” the defenseman said. “I can't control what the GMs are going to do. I have to go to work every day and keep it professional.”

Hunwick said he only learns about trade rumors involving himself from the media.

“I don't have social media. I don't have anything like that, so it's not really a problem for me in terms of seeing stuff out there. You guys are usually the ones bringing it up to me.

“There's really not much I can do other than go out, play hard and play well. And when my number is called, go out and compete.”

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me