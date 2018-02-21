Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Penguins' Matt Murray: More talent doesn't always mean more wins

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, 3:54 p.m.
Penguins goaltender Matt Murray stops the Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov in the first period Friday, Feb. 2, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Penguins goaltender Matt Murray stops the Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov in the first period Friday, Feb. 2, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford speaks during media day for the 2017 Stanley Cup Final Sunday, May 28, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford speaks during media day for the 2017 Stanley Cup Final Sunday, May 28, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Penguins goaltender Matt Murray makes a save on the Senators' Jean-Gabriel Pageau in the first period Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Penguins goaltender Matt Murray makes a save on the Senators' Jean-Gabriel Pageau in the first period Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.

Updated 2 hours ago

Penguins goalie Matt Murray has only been through two NHL trade deadlines in his career and has yet to celebrate his 24th birthday, but he has gained some wisdom that battle-scarred general managers around the league might need a reminder of in the next week or so.

Constructing a hockey team is not like collecting baseball cards. More talent does not always mean better results.

Murray acquired this knowledge during his second season of junior hockey with the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds in 2011-12. Wanting to go all-in to bolster a roster led by center Nick Cousins and defenseman Darnell Nurse, GM Kyle Dubas made a big November trade.

He sent out seven draft picks, including four second-rounders, a player and the rights to another player to acquire hotshot goalie prospect Jack Campbell, who made a name for himself playing for the United States in the World Junior Championships.

Immediately after acquiring Campbell, the Greyhounds lost 10 of their next 11 games. They went 29-33-6 and missed the playoffs.

The trade, which bumped him to backup status, lit a competitive fire under Murray that has never been extinguished. It's probably a big reason he's the player he is today.

It also taught him lessons about the correlation between talent and wins in the hockey world.

“It shows you that skill doesn't always get the job done,” Murray said. “You can have all the skill in the world, and it won't guarantee you anything at the end of the day. You have to put everything together. You can't just work hard, either. You have to work smart. You have to be talented, and you have to be mentally tough. There's a lot that goes into winning.”

This season, Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford has stated his intentions of doing whatever he can to improve his team's roster for a run a three-peat. The Penguins have been linked in the rumor mill to plenty of big names, from Ottawa's Derick Brassard and Montreal's Tomas Plekanec at center to the Rangers' Michael Grabner and Buffalo's Evander Kane on the wing.

Given the team's salary cap position, it won't be easy for Rutherford to bring in multiple marquee players before Monday's deadline.

Even if he did, Murray said the Penguins are the kind of team that can avoid the pitfalls late-season roster adjustments sometimes bring. They're not the type of players who think dressing an impressive-looking lineup automatically leads to victories.

“Obviously, we have so many guys on this team that have been around for so long and have been successful for so long,” Murray said. “On any given night, they know what kind of game they need to bring and what they need to do to be successful.”

In fact, Murray said, he said he thinks the way the Penguins assimilate new players into the group is one of the strengths of the team.

Two years ago, it was Carl Hagelin, Trevor Daley and Justin Schultz. Last year, it was Ron Hainsey. This season, it's Jamie Oleksiak and Riley Sheahan. Players don't come to the Penguins and sputter. They come to the Penguins and thrive.

“That's part of being successful as a team, having a connection on and off the ice,” Murray said. “When a guy comes in, you want to make him feel welcome. If he feels comfortable, he's going to play better. It's better for everybody. I think we've done a real good job of that the past few years.

“Even recently, Jamie has settled in really well. It feels like he's been here for years. That's part of having a successful team, I think, is having that togetherness.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me