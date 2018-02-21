Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penguins

Penguins' Patric Hornqvist could be back this weekend

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, 9:18 p.m.
Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Patric Hornqvist (72) celebrates his goal against Ottawa Senators goalie Craig Anderson (41) with teammate Riley Sheahan (15) during second period NHL hockey action, in Ottawa on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017.
The Canadian Press
The Penguins' Patric Hornqvist skates against the Maple Leafs on Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2014, at Consol Energy Center.
Getty Images
Updated 3 hours ago

The Penguins could welcome winger Patric Hornqvist back to the lineup as soon as this weekend.

Hornqvist, out since Feb. 2 with a lower-body injury, has been skating on his own for more than a week. He will “more than likely” join the team for practice Thursday morning, which could lead to his return to the ice when the Penguins visit Carolina on Friday and Florida on Saturday, coach Mike Sullivan said on his radio show on 105.9-FM Wednesday night.

“He looks really strong out there,” Sullivan said.

Hornqvist is the team's fifth-leading goal scorer with 16 in 49 games this season.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

