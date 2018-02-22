As Penguins return from injury, coach Mike Sullivan faces tough lineup decisions

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

For much of the season, Penguins coach Mike Sullivan and his staff have had some tough decisions made for them.

The most notable news coming out of Thursday's practice means that decision-making responsibility is about to fall back to Sullivan and his lieutenants.

Patric Hornqvist returned to practice with his teammates, and Sullivan said “all signs are looking positive” for the wing's return to the lineup three weeks after suffering a lower-body injury.

The projected return of wing Tom Kuhnhackl from a lower-body injury also appears imminent. He is accompanying the Penguins on their trip to Carolina and Florida this weekend and is expected to participate in their morning skate in advance of Friday's game in Raleigh, N.C., Sullivan said.

And while that's good news for the Penguins, who ride a five-game winning streak into this weekend, it also means Sullivan has to earn his salary in filling out his forwards lineup, line combinations and ice time division of labor.

“When we have out full complement of players and everyone is healthy, the coaching staff has some real difficult decisions to make,” Sullivan said after practice at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex.

Based on the line combinations during rushes in practice Thursday, one of those tough decisions could be making Ryan Reaves a healthy scratch. Reaves was rotating in on a fourth line that included Carter Rowney, Zach Aston-Reese and Conor Sheary.

In recent weeks, Sullivan's lineup decisions on defense have been much more difficult than at forward: the Penguins have often had eight healthy defensemen for six spots, and with Hornqvist and Kuhnhackl out recently, they have typically relied on the same 12 forwards.

If Thursday's practice is any indication, Hornqvist will regain the spot he has filled much of this season: as one of Evgeni Malkin's second-line wings.

Sullivan termed Hornqvist as “day-to-day.” Though Hornqvist wore a “no-contact” jersey at the start of practice, that was quickly shed.

“We'll see how he responds to the practice,” Sullivan said, “but … he looked good in the practice. He felt good in the practice.

“All signs are looking positive at this point.”

Despite missing the past eight games since being injured Feb. 2 against Washington, Hornqvist ranks fifth on the team in goals (16) and sixth in points (31).

“Just having him back in the lineup, he brings a lot of energy,” Carl Hagelin said. “He's a great net-front presence and overall good guy.”

Hornqvist also was on the Penguins' top power-play unit during practice, another strong indication he's primed for a return.

His presence Thursday bumped rookie Aston-Reese (four goals in eight games) to the fourth line from the top unit, where Bryan Rust and Dominik Simon skated as Sidney Crosby's wings. The third line was Riley Sheahan centering Jake Guentzel and Phil Kessel.

Whether it's Reaves or Aston-Reese or perhaps Sheary, Hornqvist's expected return leaves an odd man out — not unlike how Matt Hunwick appears to be headed again for a healthy scratch on defense.

Having an almost-entirely healthy roster might make for some awkward discussions between coaches and established veteran players who will be given an unwanted day off — but it certainly beats the alternative.

“It's a good challenge to have as a coaching staff, but it's an indication that we are a team that has that depth,” Sullivan said. “And we've relied on that depth when we've had some of the injuries we've had to endure over the course of a season.”

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer.