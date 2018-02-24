Evgeni Malkin stays hot, Penguins do not in loss to Panthers

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

SUNRISE, Fla. — The Penguins wasted a world-class performance by Evgeni Malkin and a spirited third-period rally Saturday night, done in by a messy start and a waved-off goal.

Malkin's Florida near-namesake, Evgenii Dadonov, had a hat trick, leading the Panthers to a wild 6-5 victory.

The Penguins, who saw a season-best six-game winning streak come to an end, lost in regulation for the fifth time since Jan. 1.

The late-game drama was memorable.

The Penguins rallied back from a two-goal deficit by scoring twice in a minute late in the third period.

Patric Hornqvist jammed in a Phil Kessel pass from behind the net on the Penguins' first power-play chance of the game with 5 minutes, 39 seconds to play. Bryan Rust scored out of a net-front scramble 49 seconds later.

Dadonov provided the winner with less than two minutes left. Aleksander Barkov faked a shot on the left wing and slid a pass across to an open Dadonov in the right circle for a clutch goal.

The seeds of the Penguins loss were sown much earlier, however.

Florida jumped out to a 4-1 lead, getting goals from Upper St. Clair's Vince Trocheck and Dadonov in the first period and Jamie McGinn and Derek MacKenzie in the first 10 minutes of the second.

Tristan Jarry was pulled after he stopped 12 of 16 shots. He couldn't stop a Panthers onslaught aided greatly by an over-aggressive Penguins attack.

The third defense pair was particularly susceptible to those miscues. Matt Hunwick was on the ice for four goals against. Jamie Oleksiak was on the ice for three.

“We just gave up too many easy goals,” winger Carl Hagelin said.

Sullivan elaborated.

“It cost us on a number of odd-man rushes,” he said. “We've got to make sure that we're calculated with the decisions that we make. Sometimes you have to live to fight another day. There were instances where I thought our decision making could have been a little bit better.”

A controversial goaltender interference call didn't help the Penguins' cause.

Late in the second period, Malkin deftly slid a pass from behind the net to the left post, where Hornqvist whacked away at the puck and goalie Roberto Luongo's right pad.

Referees first reviewed video to make sure the puck crossed the goal line. It did, so a goal was awarded.

Florida coach Bob Boughner immediately challenged for goalie interference. After taking a second look at the video, officials ruled Hornqvist propelled the puck in by illegally pushing Luongo's pad over the goal line.

The goal would have cut Florida's lead to 4-3 heading into the third period. In a one-goal game, it was a critical moment.

“We have no idea what's going on with this league,” Malkin said. “We have no idea the rules right now. It's not just our team. It's coaches. It's goalies. There's no whistle, and Horny sees the puck. He tries to score. Maybe he touched the goalie's pads, but it's hockey. Sometimes it happens.”

Despite the call going against him, Malkin had a brilliant night, recording two goals and an assist. The sizzling Russian superstar has 22 goals and 18 assists in his last 23 games.

“He's showing he's one of the best players in the world, if not the best at the moment,” Hagelin said.

His first goal came on an end-to-end rush, where he picked up a puck behind his own net and redirected a Rust pass into Florida's. His second came on a top-corner snipe from the bottom of the right faceoff circle.

“Some goals are lucky. Some goals, it's my job,” Malkin said. “It all works. It's great confidence for me right now.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.