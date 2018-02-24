Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Evgeni Malkin stays hot, Penguins do not in loss to Panthers

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, 9:57 p.m.

Updated 13 hours ago

SUNRISE, Fla. — The Penguins wasted a world-class performance by Evgeni Malkin and a spirited third-period rally Saturday night, done in by a messy start and a waved-off goal.

Malkin's Florida near-namesake, Evgenii Dadonov, had a hat trick, leading the Panthers to a wild 6-5 victory.

The Penguins, who saw a season-best six-game winning streak come to an end, lost in regulation for the fifth time since Jan. 1.

The late-game drama was memorable.

The Penguins rallied back from a two-goal deficit by scoring twice in a minute late in the third period.

Patric Hornqvist jammed in a Phil Kessel pass from behind the net on the Penguins' first power-play chance of the game with 5 minutes, 39 seconds to play. Bryan Rust scored out of a net-front scramble 49 seconds later.

Dadonov provided the winner with less than two minutes left. Aleksander Barkov faked a shot on the left wing and slid a pass across to an open Dadonov in the right circle for a clutch goal.

The seeds of the Penguins loss were sown much earlier, however.

Florida jumped out to a 4-1 lead, getting goals from Upper St. Clair's Vince Trocheck and Dadonov in the first period and Jamie McGinn and Derek MacKenzie in the first 10 minutes of the second.

Tristan Jarry was pulled after he stopped 12 of 16 shots. He couldn't stop a Panthers onslaught aided greatly by an over-aggressive Penguins attack.

The third defense pair was particularly susceptible to those miscues. Matt Hunwick was on the ice for four goals against. Jamie Oleksiak was on the ice for three.

“We just gave up too many easy goals,” winger Carl Hagelin said.

Sullivan elaborated.

“It cost us on a number of odd-man rushes,” he said. “We've got to make sure that we're calculated with the decisions that we make. Sometimes you have to live to fight another day. There were instances where I thought our decision making could have been a little bit better.”

A controversial goaltender interference call didn't help the Penguins' cause.

Late in the second period, Malkin deftly slid a pass from behind the net to the left post, where Hornqvist whacked away at the puck and goalie Roberto Luongo's right pad.

Referees first reviewed video to make sure the puck crossed the goal line. It did, so a goal was awarded.

Florida coach Bob Boughner immediately challenged for goalie interference. After taking a second look at the video, officials ruled Hornqvist propelled the puck in by illegally pushing Luongo's pad over the goal line.

The goal would have cut Florida's lead to 4-3 heading into the third period. In a one-goal game, it was a critical moment.

“We have no idea what's going on with this league,” Malkin said. “We have no idea the rules right now. It's not just our team. It's coaches. It's goalies. There's no whistle, and Horny sees the puck. He tries to score. Maybe he touched the goalie's pads, but it's hockey. Sometimes it happens.”

Despite the call going against him, Malkin had a brilliant night, recording two goals and an assist. The sizzling Russian superstar has 22 goals and 18 assists in his last 23 games.

“He's showing he's one of the best players in the world, if not the best at the moment,” Hagelin said.

His first goal came on an end-to-end rush, where he picked up a puck behind his own net and redirected a Rust pass into Florida's. His second came on a top-corner snipe from the bottom of the right faceoff circle.

“Some goals are lucky. Some goals, it's my job,” Malkin said. “It all works. It's great confidence for me right now.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

Penguins goaltender Matt Murray (30) replaces goaltender Tristan Jarry (35) during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, in Sunrise, Fla.
Penguins goaltender Matt Murray (30) replaces goaltender Tristan Jarry (35) during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, in Sunrise, Fla.
Florida Panthers center Colton Sceviour (7) pursues Penguins defenseman Brian Dumoulin (8) who clears the puck from behind the net during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, in Sunrise, Fla.
Florida Panthers center Colton Sceviour (7) pursues Penguins defenseman Brian Dumoulin (8) who clears the puck from behind the net during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, in Sunrise, Fla.
Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) circles behind the net with the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, in Sunrise, Fla.
Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) circles behind the net with the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, in Sunrise, Fla.
Penguins defenseman Brian Dumoulin (8) and Florida Panthers right wing Evgeni Dadonov (63) look on as Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry (35) stops a shot from the point during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, in Sunrise, Fla.
Penguins defenseman Brian Dumoulin (8) and Florida Panthers right wing Evgeni Dadonov (63) look on as Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry (35) stops a shot from the point during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, in Sunrise, Fla.
Penguins left wing Carl Hagelin (62) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a goal against the Florida Panthers during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, in Sunrise, Fla.
Penguins left wing Carl Hagelin (62) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a goal against the Florida Panthers during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, in Sunrise, Fla.
Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) skates prior to an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, in Sunrise, Fla.
Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) skates prior to an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, in Sunrise, Fla.
Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov (16) looks on as Florida Panthers defenseman Mark Pysyk (13) battles with Penguins right wing Bryan Rust (17) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, in Sunrise, Fla.
Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov (16) looks on as Florida Panthers defenseman Mark Pysyk (13) battles with Penguins right wing Bryan Rust (17) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, in Sunrise, Fla.
Penguins center Evgeni Malkin (71) battles for control of the puck with Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov (16) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, in Sunrise, Fla.
Penguins center Evgeni Malkin (71) battles for control of the puck with Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov (16) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, in Sunrise, Fla.
Florida Panthers forward Jamie McGinn (88) celebrates his goal with teammates during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Penguins, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, in Sunrise, Fla.
Florida Panthers forward Jamie McGinn (88) celebrates his goal with teammates during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Penguins, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, in Sunrise, Fla.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me