Penguins notebook: Derick Brassard didn't come for free

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

SUNRISE, Fla. — While the acquisition of Derick Brassard on Friday was widely celebrated, the flip side of the deal is that the Penguins are going to have to try to replace a key cog in their championship wheel from the last two seasons.

Ian Cole was sent to Ottawa in the trade. He's expected to be flipped to a contender before Monday's trade deadline.

“Colesy was a good player for us,” coach Mike Sullivan said. “He was a good defender. He was a good penalty killer. He was a good shot blocker. He's hard in front of our net. He brought a lot of things to our defense corps. The nature of these trades is difficult because you have to give up something to get something.”

Matt Hunwick will fill Cole's spot in the lineup on a defense pair with Jamie Oleksiak. A group effort will be required to replace his physical play, Sullivan said.

“Everybody's going to have to step up and bring a little bit more from a defensive standpoint,” Sullivan said. “We're going to need guys to have to fill in on the penalty kill. I don't think it's going to be any one person. I think it's going to be a group of people.”

Making room

The most amazing part of Friday's complex trade might have been the cumulative effect it had on the Penguins' salary cap situation.

Vegas agreed to retain 40 percent of Brassard's $5 million cap hit, which means the Penguins are on the hook for $3 million.

The players they sent out in the deal, Cole and winger Ryan Reaves, make $3.225 million between them.

The Penguins acquired the best center available on the trade market and somehow saved $225,000 in the process.

Add that to the cap room they already had, and, according to capfriendly.com, the Penguins can add a little less than $2 million to their payroll before Monday's trade deadline without subtracting from the roster.

General manager Jim Rutherford said he doesn't feel pressure to make additional moves, but adding a little more depth on defense or another fourth-line forward option might make sense.

Defensive injuries

Another reason Rutherford might want to target depth on defense: Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's blue line has been crushed by injuries in recent weeks.

Frankie Corrado and Zack Trotman, who have played NHL games this season, and Lukas Bengtsson, the team's top prospect on defense, are out with injuries more severe than day-to-day in nature.

Fitting in Hornqvist

Conventional wisdom says the addition of Brassard, even if the Penguins are only responsible for $3 million of his salary, will make it hard for the team to resign impending free agent Patric Hornqvist.

Looking at the numbers, it would be hard, but not impossible.

Using rough estimates, Hornqvist would probably command about $6 million on the open market.

The Penguins have committed about $64 million to 16 players next year. They'll need to give raises to restricted free agents Riley Sheahan, Bryan Rust, Dominik Simon, Tom Kuhnhackl, Jamie Oleksiak and Tristan Jarry.

The salary cap is expected to rise to between $78 and $82 million next year. Could Rutherford fit all those raises plus a Hornqvist salary inside his $14-18 million wiggle room? It might require another Brassard-style magic trick.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.