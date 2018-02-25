Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Penguins' deal for Brassard starts trade battle among East teams

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, 6:42 p.m.
The Senators' Derick Brassard reacts to his goal during the first period against the Flyers on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, in Philadelphia. The Penguins acquired Brassard over the weekend.
The Senators' Derick Brassard reacts to his goal during the first period against the Flyers on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, in Philadelphia. The Penguins acquired Brassard over the weekend.
Boston Bruins forward Rick Nash (61) skates prior to the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Boston Bruins forward Rick Nash (61) skates prior to the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
The Canadiens' Tomas Plekanec looks to pass the puck as the Blues' Alex Pietrangelo watches during the first period Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018, in St. Louis.
The Canadiens' Tomas Plekanec looks to pass the puck as the Blues' Alex Pietrangelo watches during the first period Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018, in St. Louis.

Updated 2 hours ago

When the Penguins acquired center Derick Brassard from Ottawa on Friday, giving themselves an offensive attack that looks like a matchup nightmare for any potential playoff opponent, it was one of the first shots fired in what already has become a heated Eastern Conference arms race.

After the Penguins made their big move, the Boston Bruins picked up scoring winger Rick Nash from the Rangers on Sunday. The Toronto Maple Leafs beefed up their center depth by picking up Tomas Plekanec from Montreal. Columbus got a little help in the middle in the form of Edmonton's Mark Letestu, too.

The competition for top players only figures to get more intense as Monday's 3 p.m. trade deadline draws closer.

Tampa Bay has been rumored to be interested in adding a big-name defenseman — the Rangers' Ryan McDonagh or Detroit's Mike Green, if not the biggest gun of them all, Ottawa's Erik Karlsson. The Washington Capitals have yet to be heard from, either.

While Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford might have started the player-acquisition escalation with the Brassard move, that was by no means his intention.

Rutherford said he pays no attention to the moves made by other contenders as he's shaping his roster at the trade deadline, and he gave a concrete example to prove his point.

Last season, with the Penguins beset by injuries on the blue line as the deadline approached, everyone assumed Rutherford was looking to add a defenseman.

The most coveted rental on the market was Kevin Shattenkirk. Rumors had the Penguins sniffing around the erstwhile St. Louis defenseman before he eventually was sent to Washington.

Rutherford didn't feel the need to retaliate against the Capitals. He was content with his depth additions of Ron Hainsey and Mark Streit.

“I don't look at it at all,” Rutherford said. “Last year is a good example of it. I think St. Louis probably used us as leverage in the Shattenkirk deal because everyone thought we were in on it. We were out of it very early. That did not affect my thinking at all when he went to Washington.”

Rutherford said Friday that he feels no pressure to make further deals before Monday's deadline, but given the magic trick he pulled off to get Brassard without giving up any space under the salary cap, it's impossible to rule him out of the running for any of the impact players still available.

The most likely scenario, however, would see the Penguins in the hunt for a depth defenseman or forward. According to capfriendly.com, they could add a player making a little under $2 million without any further subtractions from the roster.

Adding a defenseman would help make up for the loss of Ian Cole in the Brassard deal and force Matt Hunwick to compete for his spot in the lineup. Adding a forward could create the same type of competition for the team's inexperienced or underperforming wingers.

Given the success Rutherford had at the trade table over the past three seasons, it's perfectly reasonable to think opposing GMs might be growing weary of helping the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions add any more pieces for their three-peat bid.

Rutherford said he hasn't encountered any of that sort of sentiment in trade talks this season, but he revealed a philosophy that might say a lot about the 69-year-old's competitive fire.

If the shoe were on the other foot, Rutherford's not sure he would offer the Penguins any aid or comfort at the deadline.

“If I was on the other side of this,” he said, “I would be making it as hard as I could for the other team if they had won last year.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me