Phil Kessel on gold-medal winning sister Amanda: 'I'm very proud of her'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

That he had to be at work just a few hours later didn't stop Phil Kessel from staying up late Wednesday night.

Going to be bed well past 2 a.m. was well worth the wait for the Penguins forward. After all, how many chances does one get to watch a sibling win an Olympic gold medal?

"Obviously, I was nervous," Phil Kessel said of watching Team USA's 3-2 shootout win against Canada in South Korea . "It was a tight game."

Amanda Kessel had a game-saving shootout goal in the victory, the American women's first in the Olympics against their northern rivals since they claimed the first women's hockey Olympic gold in 1998.

The Canadians had won the past four Olympic gold medals, including 2014 in Sochi, Russia, when Amanda and Team USA blew a late lead to lose in overtime in Canada. The roles were reversed Thursday, with the Americans coming back from a third-period deficit.

Media: "Do you like the shootout to determine who wins the gold medal?"Phil Kessel: "I mean, I liked it last night [laughs]." pic.twitter.com/fKtTRkD9pI — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 22, 2018

"I think (Amanda) can't believe it," said Phil Kessel, who said he talked to his sister before and after the game. "They worked so hard. The girls worked so hard to get there. It's every four years, and that's the biggest game they get a chance to play in. It's a great accomplishment."

The triumph was especially sweet for Amanda Kessel, who'd missed about two years of competitive hockey because of a concussion.

"I'm very proud of her," Phil said. "She missed a lot of time with her concussion and stuff. And to be able to win a gold medal, it's a special accomplishment and I'm really proud of her."

The gold medal follows consecutive Stanley Cup victories for Phil the past two summers.

"It's been a good run (for the family)," Phil said. "Hopefully we can keep it going."

Phil Kessel on winning the Stanley Cup and Amanda earning a gold medal: 'It's been a good run. Hopefully we can keep it going."The Kessels are on fire. pic.twitter.com/RiLFlnn1hR — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 22, 2018

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.