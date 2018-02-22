Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penguins

Patric Hornqvist returns to Penguins practice, 'All signs are looking positive'

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, 1:42 p.m.

Patric Hornqvist returned to Penguins practice Thursday, and coach Mike Sullivan said "all signs are looking positive" for the winger's return to the lineup three weeks after suffering a lower-body injury.

"We'll see how he responds to the practice," Sullivan said, "but … he looked good in the practice. He felt good in the practice. We're excited with the progress he's made."

Sullivan termed Hornqvist as "day to day" — the Penguins play Friday and Saturday nights at Carolina and Florida, respectively. Though Hornqvist wore a "no-contact" jersey at the start of Thursday's practice, that was quickly shed and he took his regular place on the right wing of a line with Evgeni Malkin and Carl Hagelin.

In more positive injury news for the Penguins, fourth-line wing Tom Kuhnhackl skated on his own Wednesday and Thursday, Sullivan said. He hasn't played since Feb. 6 because of a lower-body injury.

"He's going to come on the trip with us," Sullivan said. "It's not for sure yet, but we're hoping he'll join the group for the morning skate (Friday in Raleigh, N.C.)."

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

