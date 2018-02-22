Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Numbers for Penguins' Evgeni Malkin even better in February

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, 6:03 p.m.
The Penguins' Evgeni Malkin buries a empty net goal past the Kings' Drew Doughty in the third period Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Evgeni Malkin buries a empty net goal past the Kings' Drew Doughty in the third period Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.

Updated 4 hours ago

Evgeni Malkin is following up a scorching January with, by some measures, an even better February.

Since being honored Feb. 1 as NHL's first star for his play last month, Malkin's production in terms of points per game (1.58 to 1.67) and games with at least one goal (seven of 12 in January; six of nine in February) have improved.

"Just the determination every shift… when he's feeling it like that, you can't take the puck off of him," Sidney Crosby said. "He's carrying the puck from end to end, taking it the net, he's shooting, he just good in every area. So I think just that you can tell when he has that extra step – and he has that right now."

Malkin has 19 goals and 13 assists over the penguins' past 19 games – a stretch in which they have gone 15-3-1 to go from a point from the Metropolitan Division basement into (briefly) first place.

Malkin has nine two-point games and six three-point games among those 19 contests. That has propelled him into second place in the league in both points (70) and goals (33) for the season.

But to hear linemate Carl Hagelin tell it, Malkin isn't as satisfied with his game as others might be. Hagelin insists, for example, that Malkin's one-shot, one-assist effort in a 4-3 shootout loss to Dallas might stick in Malkin's craw more than the hat trick he put up Jan. 30 stays with him.

"I still think he's very critical when it comes to his own game," Hagelin said. "He can score two goals but still not be super happy with the way he plays. And any time he hasn't felt good in a game, you know he will bounce back next time and play a solid 60 minutes at both ends of the rink."

That's happened far more often than not over the past two months, according to coach Mike Sullivan.

"He's playing a 200-foot game right now," Sullivan said. "He stopping on pucks, he staying on the right side of scrums in the defensive zone, he's creating his offense off of some of his defense, which I think is an important aspect of our overall team game moving forward. Geno is a dynamic player, and when he's playing the game the way he is right now, he's a threat almost every shift he's on the ice.

"His game has been really consistent here over the last month-plus, and that's going to be important for us down the stretch."

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me