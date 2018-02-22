Numbers for Penguins' Evgeni Malkin even better in February

Evgeni Malkin is following up a scorching January with, by some measures, an even better February.

Since being honored Feb. 1 as NHL's first star for his play last month, Malkin's production in terms of points per game (1.58 to 1.67) and games with at least one goal (seven of 12 in January; six of nine in February) have improved.

"Just the determination every shift… when he's feeling it like that, you can't take the puck off of him," Sidney Crosby said. "He's carrying the puck from end to end, taking it the net, he's shooting, he just good in every area. So I think just that you can tell when he has that extra step – and he has that right now."

Malkin has 19 goals and 13 assists over the penguins' past 19 games – a stretch in which they have gone 15-3-1 to go from a point from the Metropolitan Division basement into (briefly) first place.

Malkin has nine two-point games and six three-point games among those 19 contests. That has propelled him into second place in the league in both points (70) and goals (33) for the season.

But to hear linemate Carl Hagelin tell it, Malkin isn't as satisfied with his game as others might be. Hagelin insists, for example, that Malkin's one-shot, one-assist effort in a 4-3 shootout loss to Dallas might stick in Malkin's craw more than the hat trick he put up Jan. 30 stays with him.

"I still think he's very critical when it comes to his own game," Hagelin said. "He can score two goals but still not be super happy with the way he plays. And any time he hasn't felt good in a game, you know he will bounce back next time and play a solid 60 minutes at both ends of the rink."

That's happened far more often than not over the past two months, according to coach Mike Sullivan.

"He's playing a 200-foot game right now," Sullivan said. "He stopping on pucks, he staying on the right side of scrums in the defensive zone, he's creating his offense off of some of his defense, which I think is an important aspect of our overall team game moving forward. Geno is a dynamic player, and when he's playing the game the way he is right now, he's a threat almost every shift he's on the ice.

"His game has been really consistent here over the last month-plus, and that's going to be important for us down the stretch."

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.