Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Penguins' Patric Hornqvist is ready for return tonight in Carolina

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, 2:03 p.m.
The Penguins' Patric Hornqvist can't redirect the puck past Blue Jackets goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky in the first period Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Patric Hornqvist can't redirect the puck past Blue Jackets goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky in the first period Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.

Updated 2 hours ago

RALEIGH, N.C. – Patric Hornqvist took morning skate with his teammates without restriction and is on track to be in the lineup when the Penguins face the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday night.

Hornqvist has been out since Feb. 2 with a lower-body injury. Coach Mike Sullivan said Hornqvist's participation will be a game-time decision.

“I feel ready to go,” Hornqvist said. “I feel strong.”

Friday's morning skate was optional, so no line combinations were in use, but during Thursday's practice, Hornqvist skated on the second line with Carl Hagelin and Evgeni Malkin.

In general, the Penguins have fared well since Hornqvist has been out, going 6-1-1. They'll carry a five-game winning streak into Friday night's game.

“It's not the best feeling to sit on the sideline, but the guys have been playing really well,” Hornqvist said. “I think we've really turned it around here since the new year. We just have to keep building every time we're on the ice.”

His absence has been felt most on the power play. The Penguins went 2 for 16 with the man-advantage in the seven games Hornqvist missed.

“We understand how important Horny is to every aspect of our team game,” Sullivan said. “The power play, he brings a unique skill set to that group. We have a lot of real good playmakers, guys that can shoot the puck and can score goals. Horny's a guy that does a lot of the thankless jobs that help power plays be successful.

“He's as good a net presence as there is in the league. He takes the goalie's sight lines away. He limits a goaltender's mobility around the crease. He retrieves pucks. Any loose puck battle that goes in the corner or off a lost faceoff, he's always got his nose over the puck.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me