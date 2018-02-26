Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Penguins acquire Josh Jooris in minor-league move

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, 3:42 p.m.
Calgary Flames' Josh Jooris crashes the net of Colorado Avalanche' Semyon Varlamov during an NHL game at Scotiabank Saddledome on March 23, 2015 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.
Calgary Flames' Josh Jooris crashes the net of Colorado Avalanche' Semyon Varlamov during an NHL game at Scotiabank Saddledome on March 23, 2015 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

Updated 2 hours ago

The Penguins made a minor-league move at Monday's NHL trade deadline, picking up depth forward Josh Jooris from Carolina in exchange for Greg McKegg.

Jooris, 27, can play center or wing. He had a career year with 12 goals and 12 assists in 60 games with Calgary in 2014-15. He had three goals and three assists in 31 games with Carolina this season.

Jooris was assigned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

McKegg, 25, had two goals and two assists in 26 games with the Penguins at the beginning of the season.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me