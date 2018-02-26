Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Rutherford shows faith in Penguins roster; deal with Patric Hornqvist nears

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, 4:03 p.m.
The Penguins' Patric Hornqvist and Avalanche defenseman Erik Johnson fight for the puck in the third period Monday, Dec. 11, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Patric Hornqvist and Avalanche defenseman Erik Johnson fight for the puck in the third period Monday, Dec. 11, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Josh Jooris had three goals and three assists in 31 games for the Carolina Hurricanes this season.
Josh Jooris had three goals and three assists in 31 games for the Carolina Hurricanes this season.
Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford has some tough decisions to make this summer.
Getty Images
Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford has some tough decisions to make this summer.

Updated 6 hours ago

Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford didn't make any major deals at Monday's NHL trade deadline.

Instead, he handed out votes of confidence.

To winger Patric Hornqvist, who is close to agreeing to a long-term contract extension.

To the defensemen at the bottom of the NHL depth chart, Matt Hunwick and Chad Ruhwedel, whose spots weren't taken by last-minute additions.

To prospect Daniel Sprong, who wasn't traded away in any deals for short-term rentals.

To back-up goalies Tristan Jarry and Casey DeSmith, who will be tasked with carrying the load should Matt Murray go down with injuries.

"As a (management) group, as we talked through it last night and today. We feel we have a real strong team, good enough and ready to compete," Rutherford said.

The news Rutherford was most excited about sharing after the deadline passed Monday afternoon was the Hornqvist contract extension, which he said was "very close" to being official. According to multiple sources, the deal is for five years with an average annual salary of $5.3 million.

Hornqvist's deal could be a tight squeeze if the salary cap doesn't go up much from this season's $75 million level, and the hard-nosed Swede will be 36 by the time it expires, but Rutherford was clearly uncomfortable with the idea of letting the team's emotional leader walk in free agency July 1.

"Over my career, I've done very few contracts during the season, so this shows what the organization and what I think of Patric, to get in and get it done sooner than later," Rutherford said.

It was widely expected Rutherford would add at least one player to bolster his defensive depth after Ian Cole was lost to Ottawa in the Derick Brassard trade Friday.

The fact he did not means the team has confidence Hunwick can handle a regular role, Ruhwedel will be a capable fill-in, and potential Wilkes-Barre call-ups such as Frankie Corrado, Andrey Pedan and Zach Trotman will perform acceptably if called upon.

"I don't want to suggest that we didn't talk to teams about defensemen today, but it was more for depth and insurance," Rutherford said. "So yeah, you could say it's a vote of confidence for the group of seven."

A few hours before the deadline, Murray left practice early after taking a puck to the head. There's no indication Murray will be out long term — Rutherford said he would be evaluated further Tuesday morning — but it shined a spotlight on another potential roster hole at back-up goalie.

Rutherford opted not to fill that hole with a veteran, showing faith in Jarry and DeSmith.

"We feel both those guys are capable guys and certainly every bit as capable as any goalie that may have been out there to add depth for us," Rutherford said.

To the surprise of no one, Rutherford said he was involved in multiple discussions about multiple players Monday, which fits with the "all-in" philosophy he espoused leading up to the deadline. A fit just couldn't be found.

"The prices that were being paid for players and the players we were interested in, it just didn't get to the point that it made sense to make a deal," Rutherford said.

It's hard to imagine the Penguins could have made a marquee deal Monday without including Sprong. Not trading him represents another vote of confidence on a day full of them.

"We like Daniel Sprong a lot," Rutherford said. "He can score goals and he's going to score goals in this league, but our assessment of him is he needs to get his all-around game together before he can be a full-time player in Pittsburgh."

The Penguins did pull off one minor deal Monday, acquiring center Josh Jooris from Carolina for Greg McKegg.

Jooris, 27, has three goals and three assists in 31 games this season. McKegg, 25, had two goals and two assists in 26 games with the Penguins at the beginning of the year.

Jooris was assigned to Wilkes-Barre. Rutherford said the move gives the Penguins "a little more insurance, a little more depth at center ice."

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me