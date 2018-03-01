Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penguins

Penguins' Casey DeSmith gets start in net vs. Bruins

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Thursday, March 1, 2018, 12:40 p.m.
Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith stop the Devils' Michael Grabner in the second period Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith stop the Devils' Michael Grabner in the second period Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.

Updated 4 hours ago

BOSTON — Casey DeSmith will face one of the stiffest challenges of his young NHL career when the Penguins face the Boston Bruins on Thursday night.

DeSmith will get his second straight start in net when the Eastern Conference powers meet, coach Mike Sullivan said after morning skate.

DeSmith is coming off a 35-save performance in a 3-2 home loss to the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday. DeSmith, who grew up in nearby Rochester, New Hampshire, will be making his ninth NHL appearance.

Sullivan said he's not hoping either DeSmith or Tristan Jarry necessarily rises up and grabs the No. 1 goalie job while starter Matt Murray is out with a concussion.

“We're not really trying to evaluate one against the other,” Sullivan said. “We know they're both good goalies. We know they both give us a chance to win when they're in the net. We're just trying to help them continue to grow and develop. We're going to make decisions on a game-to-game basis on who's going to play.”

DeSmith's task will be a tough one because the Bruins are one of the NHL's hottest teams this calendar year, going 17-5-2 since Jan. 1.

On top of that, they made a marquee addition at the trade deadline, picking up scoring winger Rick Nash from the New York Rangers.

Defenseman Matt Hunwick, who played with Nash with the Rangers in 2014-15, raved about the 33-year-old winger's combination of speed, size, skill and smarts and said it won't be easy to defend him.

“He brings a lot of dimensions and a lot of experience,” Hunwick said. “And you know, you can never have enough goal scorers and big guys who go to the net come playoff time.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

