Penguins notebook: Phil Kessel soldiers on through bumps and bruises

BOSTON — It's safe to say the Penguins are going to need winger Phil Kessel more in the second week of April than they do in the first week of March.

But the option to take the battered winger out of the lineup to heal up his bumps and bruises isn't really on the table, coach Mike Sullivan said.

Kessel missed part of the third period of last Friday's game at Carolina with an apparent upper-body injury. He sat out two practices this week for maintenance but was in the lineup when the Penguins faced the Bruins on Thursday night.

There's little chance Kessel would embrace the idea of taking a game off to rest up. He has played in 674 consecutive games, the 10th-longest ironman streak in NHL history. His durability is one of his greatest attributes.

There's also little chance Sullivan would like relish turning in a lineup card without Kessel's name on it.

The Penguins put themselves in a good position to earn a playoff spot by going 17-6-1 after Jan. 1, but, the coach said, nothing is guaranteed.

“If Phil's going to play, he's going to play because he's capable and he's healthy enough to play,” Sullivan said. “He helps us win. We're in a fight here to make the playoffs, and every game is critically important. We're trying to take each game as it comes and we're trying to put the very best lineup that we have on the ice every game. I don't think we have the luxury to take any other approach.”

Defending Nash

There are some similarities between the Penguins and Bruins as the season hits its home stretch.

Most notably, both turned up their games right around New Year's Day, and both made a high-profile addition at the trade deadline. For the Penguins, it was center Derick Brassard. For the Bruins, it was scoring winger Rick Nash.

Penguins defenseman Matt Hunwick played with Nash on the New York Rangers when he scored 42 goals in 2014-15.

“From the start, before training camp even started, in our skates at the end of summer, he was locked in that year,” Hunwick said. “That was some of the best hockey I've seen him play.”

The Penguins have a defense corps that specializes in mobility over physicality. As such, Hunwick said the key to defending Nash is putting him in a position where he has to win races to pucks.

“A guy like me, I'm obviously not going to move him around,” Hunwick said. “Players don't necessarily want to try you one-on-one a lot in terms of turning the puck over. Guys are smart. If you have good positioning and a good stick, they'll dump it in. Then it's on you and your partner to go back and break it out.”

Hitting 2,000

Penguins equipment manager Dana Heinze worked the 2,000th game of his professional career, which started with the ECHL's Johnstown Chiefs in 1988.

“If he's been around for that many games, that clearly means he's doing his job right,” winger Tom Kuhnhackl said. “Whatever you need him to do or want him to do, he's always a guy who's not going to say no. He does everything for us. The hours he puts in at work, if we play games back-to-back, they're always staying at the rink. We can't thank them enough.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.