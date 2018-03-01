Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penguins

Penguins, Steelers among top-drawing road teams

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Thursday, March 1, 2018, 2:33 p.m.
The Penguins' Conor Sheary celebrates the game-winning goal in front of Penguins fans during a game against the Florida Panthers on Oct. 20, 2017, at BB&T Center in Sunrise, Fla.
It's not unusual that fans of the Penguins and Steelers find their ways by the thousands into road venues to see their teams play.

It's therefore not surprising that a popular secondary ticket sales marketplace has concluded that the two most popular Pittsburgh pro sports teams are among the best in their respective leagues at driving up ticket prices away from home.

According to an analysis by SeatGeek.com , the Steelers on average provided a 78 percent boost for ticket prices on their site for their games on the road in 2017. That ranked second in the NFL behind only the Dallas Cowboys (83 percent average increase versus all other games at a particular opposing team's stadium) and fourth in all of North American pro sports.

The Penguins likewise ranked No. 2 in the NHL in the same category (49 percent average increase), trailing only the Chicago Blackhawks (68 percent) among hockey teams.

The Penguins were ninth in all of major North American pro sports teams; the NBA's Golden State Warriors (a whopping 185 percent average road ticket price increase) and Cleveland Cavaliers (128 percent) rank Nos. 1-2, the NFL's New England Patriots (72 percent increase) were No. 5 and the Blackhawks sixth. A pair of baseball teams, the Chicago Cubs (67 percent) and New York Yankees (54 percent) are seventh and eighth.

SeatGeek listed only the top five teams in terms of road-venue draws for each league – the Pirates were not in MLB's top five.

Interestingly, just four baseball teams drive ticket prices at opposing venues at a rate of more than 3 percent: the Cubs, Yankees, Boston Red Sox (31 percent increase) and Los Angeles Dodgers (30 percent).

All data was gathered by SeatGeek from the most recent season in each league.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

