Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Penguins pounded by Bruins for 3rd consecutive loss

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Thursday, March 1, 2018, 10:12 p.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

BOSTON — One by one, each player with a letter on his jersey parked himself at his locker stall and took his turn trying to explain one of the team's worst performances of the season.

First Sidney Crosby. Then Kris Letang. Finally Evgeni Malkin.

All made valid points. None had any really solid answers.

After tearing through the league for much of the last three months, the Penguins have hit a particularly ugly roadblock.

David Krejci had a hat trick, and David Pastrnak scored twice as the Boston Bruins scorched the Penguins, 8-4, Thursday night.

On the heels of a 17-4-1 run to start the new year, the Penguins have lost three in a row, giving up 17 goals in the process.

It was the fourth time this season the Penguins gave up seven or more goals in a loss.

“It's one of those games where we didn't really do well in any area and didn't deserve to win,” Crosby said. “There's not much to say about it.”

Letang and Malkin painted a picture of a team that has fallen in love with its own offense.

“We have four great lines in the offensive zone, but we need to start to play better in the D zone for sure,” Malkin said. “We can't play like if they score five or six, we think we score seven. It's not working like that.”

Letang offered a reminder of how those gaudy offensive numbers the team put up in January and February were made possible.

“Yes, we have all the power on the world to score goals, but at the end of the day, we're going to have to play well defensively,” Letang said. “When we score a lot of goals, it was when we played good defensively. We created a lot of turnovers, and we suffocated teams in their zone. We have to get back to that.”

There was no shortage of ugly stat lines to go around. Starting goalie Casey DeSmith stopped two of the five shots he faced. Carter Rowney was on the ice for five goals against, including all three the Bruins scored on the power play. Jamie Oleksiak was a minus-3.

Coach Mike Sullivan had little interest, however, in pointing to corners of his roster that may have been more culpable than others.

“This is a team effort,” Sullivan said. “It was a team thing. We all have to be better. I've got to do a better job as their coach to make sure the details and focus that's necessary to play the game the right way is there.”

A confluence of events left the Penguins in big trouble from the drop of the puck.

The resurgent Bruins, owners of an 18-5-1 record since Jan. 1, came out flying, relentlessly attacking the net.

The Penguins, meanwhile, used a toxic combination of questionable puck management and disjointed defensive-zone play to spend a lot of their time scrambling around their own net.

With Matt Murray out with a concussion, the inexperienced duo of DeSmith and Tristan Jarry couldn't stand up to the onslaught.

The Bruins manufactured goals in a variety of ways, scoring five in the first period.

They scored off the rush, like when Rick Nash feathered a backhand pass to Krejci at the post for Boston's first goal. They got bounces, like when a Pastrnak shot flipped up over DeSmith and tumbled a few inches across the goal line. They scored on special teams, like when Krejci netted two power-play goals in the second period to complete his hat trick.

Olli Maatta scored twice, and the Penguins got to within 5-3 by the end of the first, but they were never really in danger of mounting a comeback.

“In every area we got beat,” Crosby said. “That's the bottom line.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

Boston Bruins left wing Jake DeBrusk (74) competes for the puck along the boards with Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Matt Hunwick (22) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 1, 2018, in Boston.
Boston Bruins left wing Jake DeBrusk (74) competes for the puck along the boards with Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Matt Hunwick (22) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 1, 2018, in Boston.
Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara, right, fights Penguins defenseman Jamie Oleksiak during the second period Thursday, March 1, 2018, in Boston.
Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara, right, fights Penguins defenseman Jamie Oleksiak during the second period Thursday, March 1, 2018, in Boston.
Bruins left wing Rick Nash (61) starts to celebrate his goal against Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith (1) as Penguins' Jamie Oleksiak (6) and Matt Hunwick (22) look to the goal during the first period Thursday, March 1, 2018, in Boston.
Bruins left wing Rick Nash (61) starts to celebrate his goal against Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith (1) as Penguins' Jamie Oleksiak (6) and Matt Hunwick (22) look to the goal during the first period Thursday, March 1, 2018, in Boston.
Boston Bruins center David Krejci (46) scores against Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith (1) as Penguins right wing Tom Kuhnhackl (34) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 1, 2018, in Boston.
Boston Bruins center David Krejci (46) scores against Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith (1) as Penguins right wing Tom Kuhnhackl (34) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 1, 2018, in Boston.
Boston Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara (33), right wing David Pastrnak and left wing Jake DeBrusk (74) celebrate Pastrnak's goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday, March 1, 2018, in Boston.
Boston Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara (33), right wing David Pastrnak and left wing Jake DeBrusk (74) celebrate Pastrnak's goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday, March 1, 2018, in Boston.
Boston Bruins left wing Rick Nash (61) celebrates his goal with teammates as Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith (1) gets up from the ice during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 1, 2018, in Boston.
Boston Bruins left wing Rick Nash (61) celebrates his goal with teammates as Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith (1) gets up from the ice during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 1, 2018, in Boston.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me