Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Watch live: WPIAL Class 5A girls basketball championship, Oakland Catholic vs. Gateway
Penguins

Penguins not fazed by current three-game losing streak

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Friday, March 2, 2018, 8:15 p.m.
Bruins left wing Rick Nash (61) starts to celebrate his goal against Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith (1) as Penguins' Jamie Oleksiak (6) and Matt Hunwick (22) look to the goal during the first period Thursday, March 1, 2018, in Boston.
Bruins left wing Rick Nash (61) starts to celebrate his goal against Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith (1) as Penguins' Jamie Oleksiak (6) and Matt Hunwick (22) look to the goal during the first period Thursday, March 1, 2018, in Boston.
Bruins center David Krejci scores against Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith during the first period of Boston's 8-4 win Thursday.
Bruins center David Krejci scores against Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith during the first period of Boston's 8-4 win Thursday.

Updated 16 hours ago

Mike Sullivan often tells others that these Penguins are a prideful bunch. Perhaps that is never more evident than when their egos take their biggest bruisings.

Less than 48 hours after absorbing an 8-4 beatdown in Boston, the Penguins host a divisional opponent Saturday night and hope to snap a season-high-tying three-game losing streak.

It's one of the season's nadirs, to be sure. But through the season's first four months, the Penguins often have been at their best right after they've been at their worst:

• The Penguins are 3-0-0 in games that followed losses by six goals or more

• When they've lost by at least four goals, they're 5-0-0 the next time out

• When they've lost by at least two goals, they're 10-1-1 the next time out

“Any time you get pounded like (Thursday), there's a reset,” defenseman Matt Hunwick said.

A reset in terms of regaining focus, perhaps. But not in terms of personnel or in how they're grouped. At least not this time.

For his team's practice Friday afternoon at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, Sullivan used the same line combinations and defense pairings he did in Boston.

“I don't think line combinations had anything to do with what happened (Thursday),” Sullivan said.

The practice was crisp, loose and short (about 30 minutes). Perhaps emboldened by their status as the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions — or maybe the realization that this stretch is a mini-slump compared to their December swoon — the Penguins treated Friday mostly as business and usual.

“It's easy,” defenseman Kris Letang said of turning the proverbial page. “Last week, we were winning, and we had all the confidence in the world. We've hit a rough patch. We just have to regroup, just have to play better. Just play harder defense, and things will take care of themselves.”

Before the losing streak began with at Florida last Saturday, the Penguins had won six in a row and were on a 16-2-1 run.

“We feel as though as a coaching staff that these (recent troubles) are correctable,” Sullivan said. “We went through a long stretch of hockey where we played extremely well, and we got those results for a reason. So we just have to make sure we hit the reset button and get back to our game.”

The Penguins have allowed 17 goals over the past three games — almost as many as they had in their eight-game point streak that immediately preceded it (19). But maybe the Penguins will be able to look back on this skid as one of the best things that could have happened to them with the playoffs about five weeks away.

“That was kind of a wake-up call,” defenseman Olli Maatta said of Thursday's loss to Boston, “of how hard is to win (and) how good teams are.”

Definitely a wake-up call,” defenseman Jamie Oleksiak emphasized.

Added wing Patric Hornqvist: “For sure, it was a wake-up call.”

That is mindset borne out during their recent Stanley Cup runs when they went 14-3 after a postseason loss, including 3-1 after a loss by at least three goals. Dating to Sullivan's first win as coach of the Penguins in December 2015, the team is 13-1-0 in the regular season in games following a loss by at least four goals.

“Everyone in here knows we didn't play the way we wanted here the last three games,” winger Carl Hagelin said. “So we're going to go out tomorrow and play Penguins hockey the way we know how to, and that's when it fun.

“... There's no one that's down and depressed. We're in a good spot. We're looking forward to the game (Saturday). It should be a turning point for us.”

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me