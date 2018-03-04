Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Winger Jake Guentzel defines Penguins style of physical play

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Sunday, March 4, 2018, 3:24 p.m.
The Penguins' Jake Guentzel scores against the Senators in the second period Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Jake Guentzel scores against the Senators in the second period Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
The Penguins' Olli Maatta takes out the Sharks' Marcus Sorensen in the second period Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Olli Maatta takes out the Sharks' Marcus Sorensen in the second period Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.

Updated 19 minutes ago

It's a trivia question so difficult the man who is the answer wouldn't have got it right.

Now that heavyweight Ryan Reaves is off the Penguins roster, sent to Vegas at the NHL trade deadline, who leads the team in hits this season?

Give up?

It's winger Jake Guentzel, all 5-foot-11, 180 pounds of him.

“I did not know that,” Guentzel said. “It's kind of weird to think about. I would have never guessed that.”

Two kernels of truth can be gleaned from the surprising stat.

First, Guentzel is more physical than his appearance and style of play indicates. He has delivered 119 hits this season. That's more than Washington's Alex Ovechkin, Boston's David Backes, Edmonton's Zack Kassian and a handful of other players who are better known for their bruising ways.

“Just kind of chipping bodies and trying to separate some pucks and get some turnovers,” Guentzel explained with a shrug. “That's just playing with compete.”

Second, if the Penguins are going to beat the odds and complete their three-peat bid this season, it won't be because they've battered their opponents into submission.

It's no surprise the Penguins subscribe to that philosophy. They won the last two Stanley Cup championships without frequently running opposing defensemen through the boards or bulldozing opposing forwards away from the net front.

They doubled down at the trade deadline too, sending away not only Reaves, but also physical defender Ian Cole.

When it comes to gaining a competitive advantage, the Penguins have made it perfectly clear they favor speed over strength as the weapon of choice.

That's not to say coach Mike Sullivan would prefer his players never approach an opponent with bad intentions. He just defines physical play differently than most.

“With our team, what we try to define it as is just a compete level and a mindset and winning puck battles and being strong in the battle areas, taking hits to make plays,” Sullivan said. “We try to define what physicality is for our team, and then we try to encourage our guys to make sure we have that dimension.”

For Guentzel and the team's other forwards, the focus is on being consistently pesky on the forecheck.

“I just think it's making it hard on their ‘D' on the forecheck and wearing them down,” Guentzel said. “That's the biggest thing we need to do. We need to chip every body we can.”

For the team's defensemen, the idea is to use physical contact to make attacking their net as inconvenient as possible.

“Everyone uses different tactics depending on their size and strength,” defenseman Jamie Oleksiak said. “It's just kind of getting chips on guys so they don't have so much speed. If you bump a guy or chip a guy, he might not be able to get into the rush quicker or get back as fast.”

In the battle areas in front of the net, the key is being crafty.

“There are little things that guys can do with their sticks to discourage guys from getting in that area,” Oleksiak said ominously.

The Penguins' hits leader on defense this season, Olli Maatta, is probably just as surprising as Guentzel, but that unexpected stat is a little easier to explain. The mild-mannered Finn leads the way with 104 hits because he's the only player on the team's blue line to play in all 66 games this season.

The 6-7 Oleksiak, with 100 hits in 31 games, will probably pass him before the week is out.

“It comes naturally being a bigger guy,” Oleksiak said. “It's something I can use to my advantage out there, be a guy that other guys don't want to go up against. That's something I'm trying to bring to my game.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me