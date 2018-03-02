Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penguins

Penguins recall forward Dominik Simon

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Friday, March 2, 2018, 1:54 p.m.
The Penguins' Dominik Simon takes out the Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin in the first period Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Four days after sending him down to the AHL, the Penguins on Friday recalled forward Dominik Simon from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Simon, 23, has split 2017-18 between the Penguins and Baby Penguins, posting four goals and seven assists in 28 NHL games and four goals and 13 assists in 21 AHL games this season.

He has spent time on the first line with Sidney Crosby but went without a point in his most recent six games with the Penguins and didn't have a goal in his past 12.

With rookie Zach Aston-Reese out "longer term" because of an upper-body injury, the Penguins could use an extra forward on the roster.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

