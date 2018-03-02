Penguins recall forward Dominik Simon
Updated 18 hours ago
Four days after sending him down to the AHL, the Penguins on Friday recalled forward Dominik Simon from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.
Simon, 23, has split 2017-18 between the Penguins and Baby Penguins, posting four goals and seven assists in 28 NHL games and four goals and 13 assists in 21 AHL games this season.
He has spent time on the first line with Sidney Crosby but went without a point in his most recent six games with the Penguins and didn't have a goal in his past 12.
The #Pens have recalled forward Dominik Simon from the @WBSPenguins .Simon has 11 points (4G-7A) in 28 NHL games this season with Pittsburgh.Details: https://t.co/7C5UG06tIg pic.twitter.com/HrgkvZLWZ7— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 2, 2018
With rookie Zach Aston-Reese out "longer term" because of an upper-body injury, the Penguins could use an extra forward on the roster.
Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.