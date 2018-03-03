Penguins turn to Tristan Jarry to stop skid

Fresh off standing in front of a firing squad for two-plus periods Thursday night in Boston, goalie Tristan Jarry will start in net when the Penguins host the New York Islanders on Saturday evening.

Jarry stopped 28-of-33 shots in relief of Casey DeSmith as the Penguins lost to the Bruins, 8-4. He will be making his first start since Matt Murray suffered a concussion in practice Monday. For the season, he's 10-5-2 with a .912 save percentage. He had a 31-save shutout against the Islanders on Jan. 5.

The Penguins have lost three in a row, giving up 17 goals in the process, so it's safe to say their defense has been something less than airtight as of late.

It's less than ideal circumstances for inexperienced goalies like Jarry and DeSmith to be thrown into, but they'll be better for it in the long run, coach Mike Sullivan said before the game.

“I think it's a learning experience for all of us, our young goaltenders included,” Sullivan said. “This is a hard league. It's hard to win. There's a fine line between winning and losing, and you have to be at your best each and every game to give yourself a chance to win. I don't think there's ever not an opportunity to learn and get better from it.”

Compared to the Islanders' expected starter in net, Jarry will be a crusty old veteran.

Christopher Gibson is scheduled to make his first NHL appearance of the season. Gibson's career NHL experience consists of four games with the Islanders in 2015-16. He went 1-1-1 with a .882 save percentage.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.