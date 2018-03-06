Penguins notebook: This Penguins-Flyers matchup has extra flavor

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Penguins-Flyers matchup always has extra juice. So what happens when they meet Wednesday at 8 p.m. in Philadelphia with the possibility the winner will be in first place with less than a month left in the season?

“It's always an emotional game anyway,” Penguins captain Sidney Crosby said, “so that adds to it. We'll have to be ready.”

Heading into Washington's game Tuesday in Anaheim, the Penguins (80 points) and Flyers (79 points) were within striking distance of the Capitals (81) in the race for the Metropolitan Division title.

Not that the Penguins and Flyers need any extra excuse to bring the intensity in games against each other.

“It's an exciting environment to play in, a great rivalry,” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. “Two teams that have long histories and storied traditions, and so there's always a heightened level of emotion associated with the games, which are the most fun to be a part of.

“The standings and where each team sits in the standings this time of year just heightens the intensity and emotion involved.”

The Penguins are 2-0 against the Flyers this season.

At least two players in the Penguins' projected lineup for Wednesday, Derick Brassard and Dominik Simon, have not experienced the rivalry first-hand.

Defenseman Olli Maatta easily can recall his introduction to the game: Oct. 17, 2013, at Wells Fargo Center, a 4-1 Penguins win.

“It felt like something more,” Maatta said. “More in that game. And definitely, there's some fire in there, and that's what you enjoy. These games are always awesome to play.”

Unsatisfied with wins

The Penguins' losing streak is over. But a pair of wins over the past four days hasn't satiated Sullivan's desire for better play.

“We were certainly pleased with the result we got (Monday),” he said, “but certainly not satisfied with the type of game we played. And that was the message to our team (Tuesday): Let's not be fooled by the score.”

Monday's 4-3 victory against the Flames happened despite Calgary having a 64-46 advantage in even-strength shot attempts. It also occurred in overtime, just like Saturday's 3-2 victory against the New York Islanders.

That's better than allowing 17 goals over the three-game losing streak that preceded those wins. But the Penguins are letting two points cloud the lens through which they evaluate their play.

“We are probably giving up more (chances) than we would like,” Crosby said. “We gave up some odd-man rushes, and defensively we think we can tighten things up a bit. And I think if we do that, the goals will come.”

Sullivan said the message for the Tuesday morning film study of Monday's game centered around Calgary's abundance of scoring chances.

The Penguins have allowed an average of 34 shots on goal against over their past 16 games, allowing at least 32 shots in 12 of those games.

Watching the standings

In the NHL — and across all professional sports, really — players would rather undergo a root canal than admit they look at the standings.

And while players across the Penguins locker room mostly stuck to platitudes like, “We just look at the next game,” the team's captain veered from the script.

With 15 games left in a season that ends one month from Tuesday and the Penguins within a point of both first and third place in the Metropolitan Division, Crosby acknowledged he's paying attention.

“Yeah, it's just changing so much,” he said. “One point separates three or four teams, and our division is so close. I think we check pretty often at this point.”

Ice chips

Sullivan confirmed Matt Murray skated on his own before practice. The No. 1 goalie has not played or practiced with the team since suffering a concussion during practice Feb. 26. ... Mario Lemieux's fantasy camp followed practice at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry Township. Among the myriad former NHL stars on hand were Bryan Trottier, Chris Chelios, Tie Domi and Grant Fuhr.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.