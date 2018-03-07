Penguins sign Hollidaysburg native to 2-year contract

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

PHILADELPHIA — The Penguins have brought a Pennsylvania prospect into the fold, signing Hollidaysburg native Sam Lafferty to a two-year, entry level contract.

Lafferty, a fourth-round pick in the 2014 draft, recently finished a four-year career at Brown University.

He had a breakthrough season as a junior, recording 13 goals and 35 points in 31 games. His production slowed as a senior, but he still led the team in scoring with eight goals and 22 points in 31 games. He was named to the All Ivy second team for the second straight year.

A 6-foot-1, 195-pound forward, Lafferty will join Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this week for his first taste of pro hockey.

"He's going to be a good two-way guy," assistant general manager Bill Guerin said. "This kid is an athlete. When he is moving his feet and playing at a high pace like he can, that's when he's at his best. When he stands around and thinks too much, because he's a really smart kid, that's when he gets on trouble. The more he skates the better he is."

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

Update: This is a *two-year*, entry-level contract, not a three-year deal. — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 7, 2018

Correction: This story was updated to reflect the correct terms of the contract.