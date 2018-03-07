Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penguins

Penguins sign Hollidaysburg native to 2-year contract

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Wednesday, March 7, 2018, 10:24 a.m.
The Penguins signed Hollidaysburg native Sam Lafferty to a three-year entry-level contract.
Brown Athletics
Evan Campbell, right, of University of Massachusetts-Lowell, battles for the puck with Sam Lafferty of Brown University during their final game of the Friendship Four Ice Hockey tournament in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2015. It is the first time U.S. college hockey played a tournament in Europe and four top universities from the prestigious National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) played for the inaugural Belpot Trophy. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
Brown Athletics
Updated 9 minutes ago

PHILADELPHIA — The Penguins have brought a Pennsylvania prospect into the fold, signing Hollidaysburg native Sam Lafferty to a two-year, entry level contract.

Lafferty, a fourth-round pick in the 2014 draft, recently finished a four-year career at Brown University.

He had a breakthrough season as a junior, recording 13 goals and 35 points in 31 games. His production slowed as a senior, but he still led the team in scoring with eight goals and 22 points in 31 games. He was named to the All Ivy second team for the second straight year.

A 6-foot-1, 195-pound forward, Lafferty will join Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this week for his first taste of pro hockey.

"He's going to be a good two-way guy," assistant general manager Bill Guerin said. "This kid is an athlete. When he is moving his feet and playing at a high pace like he can, that's when he's at his best. When he stands around and thinks too much, because he's a really smart kid, that's when he gets on trouble. The more he skates the better he is."

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

Correction: This story was updated to reflect the correct terms of the contract.

