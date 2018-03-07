Penguins-Flyers game still on during nor'easter
PHILADELPHIA — A looming Nor'easter won't postpone Wednesday night's Penguins game in Philadelphia.
The Flyers announced via their team Twitter account Wednesday morning that the game will be played as scheduled at 8 p.m.
According to the National Weather Service forecast, the Philadelphia area could receive 4 to 8 inches of snow by the time the puck drops.
1. The game is ON.2. Yes, the game is still on for tonight.3. Snow won't stop this team, the game is ON.4. Yup, we're playing tn.5. Here's 5 Things to get you ready for the game being played...tonight: https://t.co/X07h0FsgoO Pres. by: @RothmanOrtho pic.twitter.com/NALfgORNdc— Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) March 7, 2018
Dangerous wet snow storm Wednesday for e PA, much of NJ along & nw of I95. Unneces trvl not recommended after 7A Wed. Be prepared! Map of snow amts, r lowest probable. Circled most favored area for power outages-tree damage, may need to includ Philly. #njwx #pawx #dewx #mdwx pic.twitter.com/dHA9Hx2egN— NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) March 7, 2018