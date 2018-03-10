Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Tough call goes against Penguins in loss to Maple Leafs

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Saturday, March 10, 2018, 10:09 p.m.

Updated 8 hours ago

TORONTO — Mike Sullivan rarely comments on a referee's call, no matter how egregiously wrong he might think it is.

Brian Dumoulin never declines an interview request.

Sullivan's words and Dumoulin's silence said a lot about how incensed the Penguins were regarding a call that went against them Saturday night.

Dumoulin was penalized for goalie interference late in the second period, Mitch Marner scored on the power play that followed and the Toronto Maple Leafs cruised to a 5-2 victory.

The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the Penguins and dropped them into second place in the Metropolitan Division, one point behind the Washington Capitals.

"It's a turning point in the game. It's a two-goal swing," Sullivan said. "Based on everything I watched and saw, it looked to me like it was a good goal."

The call came with the Penguins trailing 3-0 with 2 minutes, 4 seconds left in the second period.

Dumoulin drove up the right wing, swooped to the net with defender Ron Hainsey on his back and slipped a shot inside the far post off the outstretched skate of goalie Frederik Andersen. It looked to be a highlight-reel goal.

As Dumoulin reached the top of the crease, three things happened: Hainsey gave Dumoulin a shove in the back with his left hand, Andersen reached out with his left hand to try to push Dumoulin away and Dumoulin's right hip or elbow grazed Andersen's mask.

Referee Dean Morton immediately waved off the goal, then went one step further, calling a minor penalty on Dumoulin for goaltender interference.

Sullivan had two problems with the call. First, he didn't agree with it.

"If there was any contact at all, it was because he got pushed, but there was very little," Sullivan said.

Second, he couldn't challenge the call because a penalty was called on the play. If Morton had ruled Dumoulin was guilty of a goaltender interference infraction that didn't reach the level of a minor penalty, Sullivan could have called for a video review.

"I do think, even if they call a penalty on the play, it should be challengeable. That I do think," Sullivan said. "That's just common sense. It gives the referee a second look because it happens fast."

Goaltender interference has been a hot-button issue in the NHL all season, with critics contending there are too many shades of gray in the interpretation of the rule. It is expected to be the primary topic of discussion when the league's general managers hold an annual meeting in less than two weeks.

Through a team official, an angry Dumoulin declined a postgame interview request.

"It's tough," captain Sidney Crosby said. "It's really hard for officials to call something that quick. Goalies are trying to make the saves. They're well aware now that if there's contact, they're going to make sure they sell it, too. Everyone's trying to do their best. As players, we're trying to stay out of the blue paint. I'm sure officials are trying to get every one right."

Whether the call changed the outcome of the game is debatable. The Penguins were already in a deep hole.

In the first period, the Penguins performed poorly on two power-play chances and the Leafs used the momentum gained by their penalty kill to take a 2-0 lead on goals by Kasperi Kapanen and Nazem Kadri.

In the second period, the Leafs needed just 37 seconds of power-play time to get goals from Kadri and Marner to break the game open.

Crosby and Patric Hornqvist scored in the final four minutes to break up Andersen's shutout bid.

"If we're not going to score, we've got to at least build some momentum and generate chances and play in their end," Crosby said. "Unfortunately, we didn't do that."

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry (35) looks back at a goal by Maple Leafs center Mitch Marner, not seen, during the second period Saturday, March 10, 2018, in Toronto.
Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry (35) looks back at a goal by Maple Leafs center Mitch Marner, not seen, during the second period Saturday, March 10, 2018, in Toronto.
Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen makes a save against Penguins center Jake Guentzel during the first period Saturday, March 10, 2018, in Toronto.
Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen makes a save against Penguins center Jake Guentzel during the first period Saturday, March 10, 2018, in Toronto.
Sidney Crosby skates past the Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman on March 10, 2018, in Toronto.
Getty Images
Sidney Crosby skates past the Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman on March 10, 2018, in Toronto.
The Pengins' Evgeni Malkin battles against the Maple Leafs' William Nylander on March 10, 2018 in Toronto.
Getty Images
The Pengins' Evgeni Malkin battles against the Maple Leafs' William Nylander on March 10, 2018 in Toronto.
Penguins right wing Patric Hornqvist shoots the puck past Maple Leafs defenseman Jake Gardiner during the first period Saturday, March 10, 2018, in Toronto.
Penguins right wing Patric Hornqvist shoots the puck past Maple Leafs defenseman Jake Gardiner during the first period Saturday, March 10, 2018, in Toronto.
Maple Leafs center Patrick Marleau (12) vies for the puck against Penguins center Derick Brassard (19) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 10, 2018, in Toronto.
Maple Leafs center Patrick Marleau (12) vies for the puck against Penguins center Derick Brassard (19) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 10, 2018, in Toronto.
Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry (35) stops a shot from Toronto Maple Leafs center Patrick Marleau (12) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 10, 2018, in Toronto.
Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry (35) stops a shot from Toronto Maple Leafs center Patrick Marleau (12) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 10, 2018, in Toronto.
The Penguins' Josh Jooris skates away from the Maple Leafs' Leo Komarov during an NHL game at the Air Canada Centre on March 10, 2018 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Maple Leafs defeated the Penguins 5-2.
Getty Images
The Penguins' Josh Jooris skates away from the Maple Leafs' Leo Komarov during an NHL game at the Air Canada Centre on March 10, 2018 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Maple Leafs defeated the Penguins 5-2.
The Penguins' Jamie Oleksiak stumbles trying to clear a puck against the Maple Leafs during an NHL game at the Air Canada Centre on March 10, 2018 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Maple Leafs defeated the Penguins 5-2.
Getty Images
The Penguins' Jamie Oleksiak stumbles trying to clear a puck against the Maple Leafs during an NHL game at the Air Canada Centre on March 10, 2018 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Maple Leafs defeated the Penguins 5-2.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me