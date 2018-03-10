Penguins' Carter Rowney eager to atone for Boston beatdown

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

TORONTO – Most of Carter Rowney's teammates had less than two days to stew over a brutal 8-4 loss to the Boston Bruins on March 1. They were back at it against the New York Islanders on March 3.

Rowney had more than a week.

On the ice for five goals against in the Bruins beatdown, Rowney temporarily lost his lineup spot afterwards. Due to injuries to Bryan Rust (concussion) and Dominik Simon (lower body) in Wednesday's game against Philadelphia, Rowney was scheduled to make his return Saturday night against Toronto after a three-game stint as a healthy scratch. The Penguins won all three games that Rowney sat out.

“You want to get back at ‘er after a game like that. You kind of got some more time to let it sulk,” Rowney said Saturday morning. “The guys did a good job bouncing back. That's what you want to see.”

Rowney was an effective contributor in last season's playoffs, largely due to his physical play from the right-wing spot on the fourth line.

He hasn't been as effective playing center for most of this season.

With the acquisition of Derick Brassard at the trade deadline and the call-up of Josh Jooris from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Friday, Rowney looks to be a fixture on the right side for the time being.

He's OK with that.

“I think you're able to get on the forecheck a little bit more,” Rowney said. “It's a little bit different on the positioning. You get in on the forecheck and try to create some loose pucks when you're on the wing.”

Coach Mike Sullivan said he's a fan of Rowney's game when he brings a heightened level of intensity.

“When Carter helps us, when he's at his best, he's playing the same with a sense of urgency,” Sullivan said. “He's stiff on the puck. He wins faceoffs when he's called upon. He's a good penalty killer. He's a good shot blocker. He does a lot of the little things, the thankless jobs out there. He wins puck battles. He helps us establish momentum by being strong on the forecheck.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.