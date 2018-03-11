Penguins play stout defense in defeating Dallas

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It's no secret the Penguins have been arguably the NHL's best team since the calendar flipped to 2018. But what wasn't as clear while the Penguins navigated their hot stretch was if their defense had achieved its optimum playoff-readiness.

Not anymore.

An explosive Dallas Stars team was limited to a five-on-three goal and held to four shots on goal in the third period of a 3-1 Penguins win Sunday.

"For sure," wing Patric Hornqvist said, "this is probably the best defensive game we have played in a long, long time."

Casey DeSmith stopped 17 of the 18 shots he faced as Dallas was held to 38 shot attempts (15 were blocked and five missed the net).

Nursing a 2-1 lead heading into the third period, the Penguins allowed just four shots on goal — far from what the Penguins had looked like in allowing 4.1 goals per game over their previous seven.

"Top to bottom," coach Mike Sullivan said, "our team defense was as good as we've been all year."

Sullivan wasn't done gushing during his postgame news conference:

• "This is one of the more complete efforts we've had all year on both sides of the puck."

• "That's the blueprint for us moving forward."

• "We're capable with being every bit as good defensively as we are offensively when we pay attention to the details like this."

The Penguins (40-26-4) moved back into first place in the Metropolitan Division by one point over Washington. It is the 18th time the Penguins have won at least 40 games in a season, including each of the past 11 full 82-game seasons.

Evgeni Malkin had a goal and an assist and Sidney Crosby two assists for the Penguins, who have won 14 of their past 15 at PPG Paints Arena and lead the NHL in home wins with 26.

Making his first start since being pulled after giving up three goals in 51⁄2 minutes March 1 in Boston, DeSmith won for the first time since Feb. 25.

Beaten only in the second period by Alexander Radulov in a Stars 5-on-3, DeSmith made some clutch saves. One was on a Radulov breakaway with 3 minutes, 46 seconds left in the first period, and the other came about 2 minutes earlier when he stopped another partial breakaway from Tyler Pitlick.

But those were among the few chances the Penguins defense allowed, particularly in the third period. The Stars, for example, did not even have an attempted a shot during a power play that began with 9 minutes, 36 seconds left.

"As a goalie, you can't ask for better than that," DeSmith said. "Guys were blocking shots, keeping them to the perimeter for the most part, chipping it out, getting it deep, all the little things. And you can tell just by the few amount of chances they had in that period that we played the right way."

Jamie Oleksiak was credited with the winning goal against the team that traded him three months ago, a one-timer off a feed from Phil Kessel with 3.7 seconds left in the first period.

Patric Hornqvist's first-period goal was his 20th of 2017-18, making it eight such seasons for the player who was the final choice of the 2005 draft.

Hornqvist, though, was robbed of his 21st goal when his apparent power-play tally with 2:32 left in the second period was erased by a successful Dallas challenge that Malkin was offsides as Kessel entered the zone.

"We didn't get down from that call," Hornqvist said, "and we played a really good third period."

It was the second night in a row the Penguins had a disallowed goal. Saturday, a controversial goalie-interference penalty in Toronto caused a two-goal swing in a loss to the Maple Leafs.

"Our skill and our speed are kind of what we are known for," Oleksiak said, "but a lot of games you are not going to be able to get away with outscoring the other team. We have to kind of shut them down defensively, and we kind of showed that tonight."

Said Hornqvist: "If we keep going like we did tonight, I really like our chances."

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.